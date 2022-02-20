10 delicious low-fat party snack options for your next get-together

A fun party always needs delicious snacks, nobody wants to pop empty calories the whole evening.

With inputs from nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi, we have curated 10 healthy, low-fat snack options that will make you the coolest host in town! Easy to make and quick to assemble, these snacks are packed with essential nutrients.

Roasted lentils

A popular Indian snack, roasted lentils can be found in local shops. There are a variety of lentils mixed together, usually roasted and salted before packing. These can be relished by a group of people because they are easy to serve and require little to no preparation.

Roasted corn nachos with Greek yoghurt dip

This party snack idea is sure to make your party the talk of the town. You can prepare the roasted corn nachos yourself or get packaged ones which are already roasted. Pair them with a homemade dip made with Greek yoghurt mixed with herbs of your preference, such as chopped dill, chopped coriander, chopped mint leaves, and season it with salt, pepper and a dash of lemon juice.

Carrots and hummus

A healthy and classic recipe, carrots and hummus is a combination that even the hardest to please would love! Crunchy carrots are locally available and will taste great with homemade hummus, which is a decadent spread made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon and spices.

Paneer or chicken tikka

A house favourite, there will hardly be any critics for tikkas! Paneer or chicken tikkas are a healthy alternative to pakoras or other deep, fried snacks because they can be baked, air fried or pan fried in a little bit of oil. Protein packed and bursting with flavour, the tikka marinades usually consist of yoghurt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, minced garlic and ginger, chopped green chillies, garam masala powder.

Ragda pattice

Ragda pattice is a popular Mumbai street food snack. It consists of lightly-fried potato patties served with a thick peas curry and an assortment of sweet, spicy and tangy chutneys. It is then topped off with creamy yogurt, ground spices, and crunchy lentil sev. This dish has texture, with every bite bursting with flavour.

Dhahi bhalla or dahi vada

Made from lentils and packed with protein, this dish is best served with chilled yoghurt poured over vadas. A melt-in-the mouth snack, it is then topped with different spicy chutneys and garnished with a dash of roasted cumin powder. Your guests may come after you for the recipe though!

Dhokla

A Gujarati speciality, this snack option remains one of the most popular items to be eaten during festivals. Low in calories and delicious in taste, this light and fluffy snack is studded with a curry leaves tadka, featuring mustard seeds and green chillies.

Steamed sweet corn chaat

This dish won’t take more than 10 minutes to assemble. Take a bowl of steamed sweet corn and add mung sprouts, roasted peanuts, rock salt, some tomatoes, and cucumbers. Bhuvan recommended “mung jor for extra crunch” for those who prefer it.

Baked sweet potatoes

A healthy source of carbohydrates, baked or roasted sweet potatoes are delicious and easy to prepare. They taste crunchy on the outside, soft and pillowy on the inside if cooked well.

Roasted nuts

A mixture of roasted and salted almonds, walnuts, cashews and dates are the perfect combination for an antioxidant filled plate of food. Easily paired with beverages and a great source of energy, they taste crunchy and offer the perfect alternative to other savoury dishes in your party!

