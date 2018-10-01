Cookies around the world you should definitely try in this lifetime

What kind of cookies do you like? (Source: File Photo) What kind of cookies do you like? (Source: File Photo)

The history of cookies dates back to 7th century Persia, where they were nothing but small testers for cakes used to check oven temperature. Monarchs like Darius and Alexander played an important role in making the world drool over these sweet delicacies by spreading it to different parts of the globe.

Over the centuries, cookies have evolved and are now found in all shapes, sizes and flavours. We have listed the 10 most popular cookies around the world. Scroll to see if your favourite is in the list.

Benne Wafers

Benne wafers are thin, crispy cookies made of toasted sesame with a slight hint of almond or caramel. Since colonial times, the cookies have been popular in South Carolina’s Low Country that were originally brought from East Africa.

New York City’s Black and White Cookies

The disc-shaped cookie has a vanilla base with bisected chocolate and vanilla icing, making it look deliciously attractive and mouthwatering.

Fortune Cookies

Made out of flour, sugar, vanilla and sesame seed oil, fortune cookies find their roots in China and Japan.

Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread, popular in Germany is made from a stiffer dough that is chilled, rolled out and then cut into shapes with a cookie cutter.

Macaroons

Macaroons are popular in France. They are round cookies made of flour, sugar and egg whites.

Nanaimo Bars

The scrumptious cookies from Canada consist of three layers – a wafer and coconut crumb-base, custard flavoured butter icing in the middle and a layer of chocolate icing on top.

Paprenjak

Croatians serve cookies with a twist of black pepper. Paprenjak is prepared from honey and black pepper along with nuts, spices, eggs, and butter.

Kourabiedes

These small bite-sized shortbread cookies from Greece are coated with powdered sugar. The secret ingredient that gives these cookies an interesting flavour is almond.

Stroop Waffles

The Netherlands treats its guests with thin waffle cookies with a syrupy centre which is usually caramel or chocolate. It is traditionally served with a hot cup of tea or coffee and placed on the cup like a lid.

Nankhatai

These Indian cookies are rich in ghee and saffron or other nuts and condiments. Right from cardamom to cumin, nankhatais come in different flavours.

