‘How can my nipples offend you?’: Florence Pugh opens up about Valentino dress controversy

Florence Pugh’s see-through gown for Valentino’s haute couture show in Paris created quite an uproar with some criticising her for the risque nature of the attire, which showed off Pugh’s nipples, and others body shaming her. In a recent interview for Vogue, the Little Women star talked about the controversy surrounding the sheer dress.

“I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

She added that it’s important to fight for women’s rights and protections through fashion. “It’s very important that we do this,” she said.

Talking about the horrendous comments that she received, Pugh said, “I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there’s so much more work to do.”

Pugh had shut down trolls and defended the dress in a lengthy Instagram post, some months back. “There was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after,” she wrote.

The actor said that “what’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see”.

“What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” the 27-year-old said, pointing out that “it isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers”.

Pugh had worn a Barbie-pink tulle gown that comprised a sheer top. Both the actor and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli had decided to remove the lining.

