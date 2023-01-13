scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Flashback Friday: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas make a bold statement in solid hues

This week's round up is all about minimal but striking outfits

A look back at this week's fashion moments. (Source: Kiara Advani/ Malaika Arora/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram)

The divas of tinsel town are reveling in the spirit of the new year with their impeccable fashion choices. This week, bold, minimal and solid hues dominated fashion. Whether it’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spin on a white sari or Priyanka Chopra’s purple coat, these outfits are a masterclass on how to keep it simple but striking. Here is our weekly round-up of the best outfits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in a simple but elegant white sari. The organza sari was paired with a complementary white sleeveless blouse that elevated the effortless look. The 35-year-old actor is all set for the release of her movie Shaakuntalam.

Also Read |Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to ace party season in style
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Another actor who made a splash in a sari was Kiara Advani, but hers was a blingy black and metallic number. Kiara matched the sari with bold diamond earrings. The modern and abstract blouse made the look uber stylish.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Model and actor Esha Gupta soaked up some sun in a chic blush pink dress. Esha is known for making heads turn with her style and this look was no exception. The knee-high slit and the dusty rose heels brought the whole outfit together.

Also Read |Flashback Friday: Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, celebs elevate the style quotient
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was spotted in London with entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. The duo painted the town red on their night out. Priyanka wore a fitted purple dress and teamed it with a matching purple overcoat. The metallic heels completed the stylish look.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Actor Hina Khan posed with the Dallas Police Department when she visited the city for a New Year’s Eve event. Hina’s NYE outfit was a head-turner — a strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with classic black heels.

If someone knows how to blend casual with dressy, it’s Malaika Arora. The model and host posted a picture on her Instagram with her puppy Casper. Her stylish co-ord loungewear outfit was all-white, but with just a splash of silver bling around the edges.

