Five skincare hacks to ‘prevent breakouts from your workouts’

Physical activities are known to be beneficial for the skin, and help it give a natural and healthy glow. The sweat released during workouts, however, can also lead to skin issues like acne breakouts, irritation, redness and rashes. So, to reap the maximum skin benefits from your exercise routine, you must keep some tips in mind.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, recently, took to Instagram to share five skincare hacks that you must practice before heading out for a workout.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Follow these tips to prevent breakouts due to your workout, as suggested by the dermatologist.

*Wash your face right before going for a workout. If you have makeup on, ensure to completely remove it with an oil-based cleanser followed by a gentle cleanser.

*During the workout, don’t forget to use a cold towel on your face to wipe off sweat, pollution and dirt. Don’t rub your face against your clothes as it can lead to rashes and itchiness.

*Keep a toner, facial mist or elixir handy to use while you exercise. Additionally, keep drinking water at regular intervals to keep yourself hydrated.

*Once done with the workout, immediately wash your face. This will prevent the pores from clogging.

*Post cleansing your face, treat it with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!