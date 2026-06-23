Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath loses 2.5 lakh bet to employee who lost 30 kg in 1 year

Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath recently admitted to losing a bet to an employee who managed to lose 30 kg as part of a health challenge set by him. “I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one,” he said in a post on X, responding to the employee Rohit Agarwala’s post in which he said his “biggest flex” has been winning 2.5 lakh from Kamath.

“The money is secondary. It’s the push to take care of my health and lose 30 kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding. I don’t think any other place can give you this kind of opportunity,” Agarwala, who weighed 104 kg in April 2025 and came down to 75 kg in January 2026, added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“I’ve always had body image issues, even when I had my transformation 10 years ago. The unrealistic body standards set on the internet are too much for me to match (although I am trying to get there). Posting this now because I feel like this image might be something that ends up motivating one of you to do something about your body. I wish I had seen some guys of my shape having a transformation,” he continued on Instagram.

Taking a cue from this viral story, we asked an expert about sustainable weight loss.

Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said losing 30 kg in a year is an impressive achievement because it reflects consistency rather than quick fixes. “A steady weight loss lets the body adjust better and is usually more sustainable. Beyond just the number on the scale, such a change can lead to better blood sugar levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, sleep quality, joint health, stamina, and overall energy,” said Dr Saraf.

Dr Saraf noted that losing about 0.5 to 1 kg per week is seen as healthy and sustainable. “Quick weight-loss methods may show faster results at first, but they often lead to muscle loss, nutritional gaps, and weight regain. A year-long journey suggests a more balanced approach with diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes,” said Dr Saraf.

I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one. pic.twitter.com/xhR3XSC9Yn — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 18, 2026

Can incentives or challenges help people become healthier?

Many people know they need to improve their health but struggle with motivation. Dr Saraf affirmed that a challenge, reward, or friendly competition can give the initial push needed to build healthier habits. “Interestingly, once people start enjoying benefits like better fitness, improved confidence, and more energy, these often become stronger motivators than the reward itself,” said Dr Saraf.

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What does fitness look like for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What does fitness look like for you? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to keep in mind?

The biggest takeaway is that health goals don’t require extreme measures. “Small, consistent changes, such as walking regularly, eating mindfully, sleeping well, and staying active, can lead to significant results over time. Busy professionals often put off their health because of work commitments, but this example shows that meaningful change is possible even with a demanding career,” said Dr Saraf.

Weight loss can be a helpful goal, but the real aim should be better metabolic health. “Improved fitness, healthier blood parameters, better sleep, less stress, and higher physical activity are often more meaningful signs of long-term well-being than a specific number on the scale,” said Dr Saraf.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.