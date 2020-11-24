Zareen Khan does a variation of squats; here’s how it benefits

Zareen Khan is pushing her fitness levels. (Source: zareenkhan/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Zareen Khan is making sure she does not skip her workout routine. The Hate Story 3 actor gave us a glimpse of her workout session on Instagram recently.

In an Instagram story, Zareen posted a workout video in which she is doing a variation of squats. Take a look:

Zareen Khan doing split squats. (Source: zareenkhan/Instagram) Zareen Khan doing split squats. (Source: zareenkhan/Instagram)

Here, Zareen is seen doing split squats or those done with the legs placed apart at a distance from one another.

Squats are known to have many health benefits as they work the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings. But unlike a regular squat, this exercise works on one leg at a time and improves the strength of each leg, according to womenshealthmag.com. It puts a significant amount of tension on the abdominal muscles.

If you are planning to split squats, here are the steps:

* From the standing position extend one leg forward as if performing a lunge. The heel of your back foot should be raised.

* Keeping your torso straight, lower your body slowly until the back knee comes close to the floor and then push back up. This completes one set.

* Once you complete all repetitions on one leg, switch to the other leg. Keep your knees in line with your toes, especially on the front leg.

Are you trying this?

