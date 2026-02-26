Zareen Khan shows off her strength with 70-pound goblet squats: ‘Oh my God!’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Zareen Khan, 38, recently shared a glimpse of herself doing goblet squats in the gym. “Oh my God,” she says in an Instagram video, showing her doing repetitions with a 70-pound (30-kilo) weight. Following this video, we asked an expert how this type of squat helps.
The goblet squat is a compound movement that primarily targets the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while simultaneously engaging the core, back stabilisers, and upper body for balance. “Holding weight close to the chest improves posture alignment and encourages proper squat depth when performed correctly,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
Training with 70 pounds indicates advanced strength conditioning. “For women especially, incorporating loaded squats plays a significant role in improving bone density, metabolic rate, and muscle tone. Strength training stimulates muscle fibres, increases lean body mass, and enhances insulin sensitivity. Over time, this supports fat loss, better joint stability, and long-term metabolic health,” said Goyal.
Goblet squats also improve functional fitness. According to the fitness expert, the movement pattern mimics everyday actions like sitting and standing, climbing stairs, and lifting objects. “Strong glutes and legs reduce knee strain and protect the lower back. When performed with good form, they can help prevent injuries and improve posture,” she said.
However, lifting heavier weights requires proper progression. “Attempting such loads without foundational strength, mobility, and core stability can increase the risk of knee or lower back strain. Controlled tempo, correct alignment, and adequate recovery are crucial. Strength gains happen during recovery, not just during lifting.”
Building muscle is not about bulk but about resilience, hormonal balance, and longevity. “Strong muscles support healthy ageing, better metabolism, and overall confidence,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.