Zareen Khan shows off her strength with 70-pound goblet squats: ‘Oh my God!’

Zareen Khan, 38, recently shared a glimpse of herself doing goblet squats in the gym. “Oh my God,” she says in an Instagram video, showing her doing repetitions with a 70-pound (30-kilo) weight. Following this video, we asked an expert how this type of squat helps.

The goblet squat is a compound movement that primarily targets the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while simultaneously engaging the core, back stabilisers, and upper body for balance. “Holding weight close to the chest improves posture alignment and encourages proper squat depth when performed correctly,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

Training with 70 pounds indicates advanced strength conditioning. “For women especially, incorporating loaded squats plays a significant role in improving bone density, metabolic rate, and muscle tone. Strength training stimulates muscle fibres, increases lean body mass, and enhances insulin sensitivity. Over time, this supports fat loss, better joint stability, and long-term metabolic health,” said Goyal.