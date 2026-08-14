Zaheer Iqbal flaunts sculpted back; trainer says, ‘Dedication, discipline, and…’

Actor Zaheer Iqbal’s recent workout glimpse, shared by trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar, left netizens impressed. In the Instagram video, the Double XL actor can be seen flexing his back muscles. “Dedication, discipline, and determination, there you go, your 3-D,” Uddiyar captioned the post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Zaheer responded to the post with a playful comment, writing, “Aaj achanak meri yaad kaise aayi sirrrrr … aaaoo kabhi haveli pe (How did you think of me out of the blue… meet me sometime).”