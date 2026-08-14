Zaheer Iqbal flaunts sculpted back; trainer says, ‘Dedication, discipline, and…’

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Actor Zaheer Iqbal’s recent workout glimpse, shared by trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar, left netizens impressed. In the Instagram video, the Double XL actor can be seen flexing his back muscles. “Dedication, discipline, and determination, there you go, your 3-D,” Uddiyar captioned the post.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Zaheer responded to the post with a playful comment, writing, “Aaj achanak meri yaad kaise aayi sirrrrr … aaaoo kabhi haveli pe (How did you think of me out of the blue… meet me sometime).”
Taking a cue from the video, we asked an expert about working out the back.
When Zaheer Iqbal shared a glimpse of his workout using a resistance band, it highlighted how simple equipment can provide an effective full-body workout without relying on heavy weights. “Resistance bands have become increasingly popular because they improve strength while placing relatively less stress on the joints,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
In the video, Zaheer is seen performing resistance band strength exercises targeting the back, where the elastic band provides continuous tension throughout the movement. “Unlike free weights, which rely mainly on gravity, resistance bands challenge the muscles during both the lifting and the returning phases of an exercise, increasing overall muscle activation,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, resistance band training helps improve muscle strength, joint stability, flexibility, and neuromuscular coordination. “It engages the core, shoulders, arms, back, and lower-body muscles, depending on the movement, making it an excellent tool for functional fitness.”
Another major advantage of resistance bands is their versatility. “They can be used for strength training, mobility drills, rehabilitation, and warm-up exercises, making them suitable for beginners, athletes, and older adults alike. Because the resistance increases as the band stretches, the muscles remain under tension through the entire range of motion, which can enhance strength and muscular endurance,” said Goyal.
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For individuals recovering from injuries or looking for low-impact training, resistance bands can be an excellent alternative to heavy weights, Goyal noted. “They help strengthen muscles while reducing excessive load on the joints, provided the exercises are performed with proper technique,” added Goyal.
Consistent training with simple equipment can produce meaningful improvements in strength, mobility, and overall fitness.