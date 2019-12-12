Yuvraj Singh’s throwback fitness videos are goals; take a look

Yuvraj Singh giving major fitness goals in the throwback videos is the inspiration you need. (Photo: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Yuvraj Singh giving major fitness goals in the throwback videos is the inspiration you need. (Photo: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

To anyone who has followed sports, especially cricket, Yuvraj Singh is a name to reckon with. Despite a tumultuous personal and professional journey, the cricketer who turns 38 today has given us major fitness goals over the years. As the former Indian cricketer turns a year older, take a look at the power hitter left-handed batsman’s throwback videos that are surely fitness goals.

In one of the videos, Singh can be seen giving power training a try. He captioned the post, “Last year I was told that I’m old for power training and should stick to my normal routines. Don’t tell me I can’t do something cause I’m going to #doitagain till I reach my goals ???? Look forward to start of a new season. So always remember it’s never too late to learn something new and achieve it,” he said.

Power training is important for playing sports which requires sudden bursts of activities like sprinting, jumping, changing direction, moving solid objects quickly, and so on. You can see how people who play sports like football, basketball, cricket, track and field athletics, golf, and baseball rely on power when playing the game.

If you are looking to give power training a try, here is what you need to know

*The main goal of power training is to get your body to generate power. Power training simply has you applying that force to move a mass with speed, and, in most cases, maximum speed. That mass can be anything from a dumbbell or barbell to your bodyweight. Jumps, sprints, and plyometrics are all under the power umbrella.

*Power training has you moving with great speed. That’ll do a host of things, from protecting you as you age to helping you burn through fat stores at a great rate.

*One quick formula you may know from high school: Force = Mass x Acceleration. Some power moves are strength training exercises done at a faster speed. Others rely on the use of a weighted vest, which is worn while performing certain exercises that are typically aimed at improving functions such as bending, reaching, lifting, and rising from a seated position.

So take your time with power training. It’s critical for all ages, but you need to start slowly and work on your own mechanics. Also, keep your reps and sets low when power training, and take plenty of rest between sets. This will help you maintain flawless form.

