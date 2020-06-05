Lockdown fitness: Expert tips for your family

There are many exercises that can burn enough calories and make you spend quality time with your loved ones at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There are many exercises that can burn enough calories and make you spend quality time with your loved ones at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, besides losing track of time, people are also straying from their regular routine. Sleep hours have changed, as have eating patterns. Most people are also pretty neck-deep in work — managing both the house and their professional commitments — because of which they are exercising less, too. Then, there are parents, who are cooped up inside the house with their kids and the elderly, trying to keep everyone safe. There are no outings, or any kind of recreation for that matter.

Which is why it has become more important now to come up with something novel that the entire family can take part in together, to stay fit and active — both mentally and physically.

ALSO READ | Just started working out? These tips can help your fitness goals

Nutritionist and fitness expert Diksha Chhabra says that there are many exercises that can burn enough calories and make you spend quality time with your loved ones at home. And here’s what you need to know:

* Dancing it out: Children love to groove to good music, just like everybody else. It is time to take out 15 minutes of your time for a quick dancing session in the evening, which will let everyone shake a leg and have mad fun while at it, Chhabra says.

* Planning a workout routine for the family: “If you start your day with 20 minutes of simple functional exercises, which help with improving your overall strength and stability, you will see a great improvement in your efficiency. Add movements like burpees, squats, planks, jumping jacks, along with stretching for your neck and back. These will help you cope with work stress and give a necessary boost to your energy levels,” she suggests.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen shows how a nunchaku can be a great workout

* Make daily chores fun: Involving kids in daily chores like cleaning, gardening or maybe just stacking the grocery, can be a great way to involve them in physical activities. Changing mundane tasks to something interesting can be amazing for both you and your kids to let off some steam.

* Meditate together: Make sure you put aside some meditation time as a family. As much as physical health is important, mental health cannot be ignored either in these gloomy times. Before going to bed, if the entire family meditates together for 10 minutes, it will calm the senses and enable them to better sleep, Chhabra explains.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd