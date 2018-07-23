Follow Us:
After goat yoga, it’s now time for cat yoga

Staci Hurley, one of the members of the society said, "It's a nice distress option and lot and lots of people come and play with". Over the years, we have seen the ancient discipline being tailored according to one's needs and cat yoga is one of the many examples.

Yoga is known for its holistic well-being. Over the years, we have come across different forms of yoga, with some being simply weird. We couldn’t get our head around ‘beer yoga’, but soon after ‘goat yoga’ followed. Now taking things a step further, an animal charity called San Diego Humane Society, has come up with its new classes featuring cats.

Staci Hurley, one of the members of the society said, “It’s a nice distress option and lot and lots of people come and play with”.

Prior to this, we witnessed yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, British Columbia having a fun yoga session in presence of farm animals and pigs. The members of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary and it’s co-founder said they organised  “yoga with piggies” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary.

