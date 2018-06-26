Yoga with piggies: Watch yoga practitioners exercise in presence of farm animals

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, British Columbia had a fun yoga session in presence of farm animals and pigs. The members of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary and it’s co-founder says they organised “yoga with piggies” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary. Five pigs, a chihuahua and turkey wandered between mats with one pig taking a bit out of a mat and others flopping down for some belly rubs. Amanda Amos, one of the participants said, “First-time yoga with animals but this one is nice because this is helping them raise money for animals as they are recused ones. It’s really is a happy place here”.

