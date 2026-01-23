Decoding Varun Dhawan’s mobility routine: ‘Behind every strong body…’

Unlike intense workouts that can feel exhausting after a while, stretching is gentle, restorative and accessible

google-preferred-btn
Varun Dhawan yogaVarun Dhawan does yoga (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Abhishek Kumar Rai/Instagram)

Yoga coach Abhishek Kumar Rai recently shared a glimpse of Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan doing some stretching on the mat. “Behind every strong body is a focused mind. Assisting Varun Dhawan in his yoga journey,” he captioned the post on Instagram, adding: “When dedication meets discipline. Yoga session with Varun Dhawan”.

In the video, the 38-year-old actor can be seen doing some flexibility stretches as the yoga coach assists him.

Taking a leaf out of Varun Dhawan’s fitness diary, we reached out to an expert to understand the significance of flexibility and mobility as one ages.

An often overlooked but fundamentally important aspect of fitness is flexibility and mobility. “In the midst of intense training schedules and strength work, taking time to stretch on the mat supports the body’s ability to move freely, maintain range of motion and prevent injuries. Stretching is not just a warm-up or cool-down; when done purposefully, it becomes a key component of physical longevity and functional strength,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

yoga Do you practice yoga? (Photo: Freepik)

The stretches he is seen performing typically target major muscle groups, including the hips, hamstrings, shoulders and back. “These areas are crucial for everyday movement as well as athletic performance. Tightness in any of these zones can limit movement patterns, increase compensations elsewhere in the body and contribute to discomfort or strain over time. By integrating consistent stretching into his routine, Varun demonstrates the value of mobility work alongside more vigorous training.”

From a wellness perspective, stretching offers benefits beyond flexibility. According to Goyal, it enhances blood circulation to muscles and joints, promotes better posture, and can help release muscular tension accumulated from repetitive activities. “Regular stretching also engages the parasympathetic nervous system, helping the body transition into a relaxed state after physical exertion or a busy day. This can support improved sleep, reduced stiffness and greater ease of movement,” said Goyal.

What makes this approach effective is consistency. Unlike intense workouts that can feel exhausting after a while, stretching is gentle, restorative and accessible.

Also Read | Walking for 1 hour vs 20 minutes of jumping jacks vs 30-minute yoga session: Which is better?

“It allows the body to recover, recalibrate, and prepare for the next training session without undue stress. For people at any fitness level, adding dedicated time on the mat for mobility can make strength exercises more effective and reduce the risk of aches or injuries,” Goyal described.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Nick Jonas admits getting an anxiety attack on the Golden Globes red carpet: 'It hit me like a gut punch'
Nick Jonas gets anxiety attack at Golden Globes
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
‘I have to listen to her’: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira ‘fires’ her; a psychologist explains how Gen Alpha kids are reshaping parent-child dynamics
Rani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira Chopra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement