Decoding Varun Dhawan’s mobility routine: ‘Behind every strong body…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Yoga coach Abhishek Kumar Rai recently shared a glimpse of Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan doing some stretching on the mat. “Behind every strong body is a focused mind. Assisting Varun Dhawan in his yoga journey,” he captioned the post on Instagram, adding: “When dedication meets discipline. Yoga session with Varun Dhawan”.
In the video, the 38-year-old actor can be seen doing some flexibility stretches as the yoga coach assists him.
Taking a leaf out of Varun Dhawan’s fitness diary, we reached out to an expert to understand the significance of flexibility and mobility as one ages.
An often overlooked but fundamentally important aspect of fitness is flexibility and mobility. “In the midst of intense training schedules and strength work, taking time to stretch on the mat supports the body’s ability to move freely, maintain range of motion and prevent injuries. Stretching is not just a warm-up or cool-down; when done purposefully, it becomes a key component of physical longevity and functional strength,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
The stretches he is seen performing typically target major muscle groups, including the hips, hamstrings, shoulders and back. “These areas are crucial for everyday movement as well as athletic performance. Tightness in any of these zones can limit movement patterns, increase compensations elsewhere in the body and contribute to discomfort or strain over time. By integrating consistent stretching into his routine, Varun demonstrates the value of mobility work alongside more vigorous training.”
From a wellness perspective, stretching offers benefits beyond flexibility. According to Goyal, it enhances blood circulation to muscles and joints, promotes better posture, and can help release muscular tension accumulated from repetitive activities. “Regular stretching also engages the parasympathetic nervous system, helping the body transition into a relaxed state after physical exertion or a busy day. This can support improved sleep, reduced stiffness and greater ease of movement,” said Goyal.
View this post on Instagram
What makes this approach effective is consistency. Unlike intense workouts that can feel exhausting after a while, stretching is gentle, restorative and accessible.
“It allows the body to recover, recalibrate, and prepare for the next training session without undue stress. For people at any fitness level, adding dedicated time on the mat for mobility can make strength exercises more effective and reduce the risk of aches or injuries,” Goyal described.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
India's Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made a stunning comeback in their T20 match against New Zealand, with Kishan scoring a half-century and Yadav securing his first in 23 innings. Together, they led India to a swift victory, with Kishan's explosive knock of 76 off 32 balls and Yadav's 67 off 25 balls. The captain's return to form and Kishan's revival came at a crucial time.