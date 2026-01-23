Decoding Varun Dhawan’s mobility routine: ‘Behind every strong body…’

Yoga coach Abhishek Kumar Rai recently shared a glimpse of Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan doing some stretching on the mat. “Behind every strong body is a focused mind. Assisting Varun Dhawan in his yoga journey,” he captioned the post on Instagram, adding: “When dedication meets discipline. Yoga session with Varun Dhawan”.

In the video, the 38-year-old actor can be seen doing some flexibility stretches as the yoga coach assists him.

Taking a leaf out of Varun Dhawan’s fitness diary, we reached out to an expert to understand the significance of flexibility and mobility as one ages.

An often overlooked but fundamentally important aspect of fitness is flexibility and mobility. “In the midst of intense training schedules and strength work, taking time to stretch on the mat supports the body’s ability to move freely, maintain range of motion and prevent injuries. Stretching is not just a warm-up or cool-down; when done purposefully, it becomes a key component of physical longevity and functional strength,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.