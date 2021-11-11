Yoga trainer suggests top 3 tips to overcome binge eating

We often find ourselves giving in to our cravings and binge eating foods we otherwise would not. This is especially true during the festive season when we just can’t resist the sweets and fried delicacies.

However, it must be noted that frequently consuming large amounts of food can lead to many health issues like weight gain, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As such, it becomes necessary to manage one’s diet and exercise portion control.

While diet control is an essential part of overcoming binge-eating, yoga trainer Juhi Kapoor suggests three other tips that can help.

“After the festive season, it becomes all the more difficult to get back to the regimen since we are already relishing delicacies of the occasion,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

According to her,

Gyan mudra can help

10 minutes daily, especially when you feel like binge eating. “Great to control urges and food addiction,” said Kapoor.

How to do the gyan mudra?

*Sit in a comfortable seating posture and place the hands with palm pointing upwards on the thighs or the knees.

*Close your eyes and take some deep breaths.

*Fold your index finger and tap the tip of the index finger to the tip of the thumb in both hands.

*The other three fingers should be kept extended as much as possible.

*Perform the pose for 10 minutes every day or whenever you feel like binge-eating.

Binge-eating can lead to bloating, discomfort and even obesity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Binge-eating can lead to bloating, discomfort and even obesity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eat slowly

Eat mindfully and learn to put the fork down between bites.

Water

Drink lots of water. Stay hydrated throughout the day.

