Yoga trainer suggests three simple asanas for migraine relief

Often accompanied by extreme sensitivity to sound and light, migraine causes excruciating pain in one side of the head. While medicines may help to an extent, Ayurvedic and yoga experts suggest that one must instead tackle the root cause to get relief and treat migraine.

According to yoga practitioner Sarvesh Shashi from Sarva Yoga, one can practice three simple asanas to manage and reduce the intensity of migraine attacks.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or shoulder-supported bridge or simply bridge is an inverted back-bending asana. According to Shashi, the pose relaxes the upper body and increases blood flow to the brain.

How to do it?

*Lie on your back. Place your feet flat on the floor at a comfortable distance away from the hips.

*Place the arms next to ribcage.

*When inhaling, press the back of your shoulders and the feet. Lift your hips up.

*Lengthen the tailbone.

*Stay for 5-15 breaths.

*Slowly release the pose.

Viparita Karani

The legs up the wall pose is a calming inversion pose. Shashi said, “the pose increase blood circulation in the brain which helps during migraine”

How to do it?

*Lie down on the floor.

*Move hips closer to the wall and stretch the legs up the wall.

*Try to relax in the position.

*Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

*Stay in the pose for 20 minutes.

*Bend the knees and push your body away from the wall when coming out of the pose.

Relax with some yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Relax with some yoga. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Kati Parivartanasana

The standing spinal twist helps release stress and tension, said Shashi.

How to do it?

*Stand straight with your feet together. Keep the spine erect and shoulders straight.

*Then move the legs apart at shoulder-width apart.

*Keep the hands on your waist and slowly twist to one side, breathing normally.

*Come back to the center.

*Twist to the other side.

*Hold the position in each twist for 60 to 90 seconds.

*Do 10 reps of this pose.

Which one have you tried so far?

