Yoga, running and home workout: Survey reveals how India stays physically fit in lockdown

What had started as a 21-day lockdown period, has now become our way of life. In India and around the world, people have gradually accepted the new normal. Having tweaked their lifestyle, they have now begun to understand that in order to stay healthy, they need to get physically active. While working out, playing a sport, doing yoga, etc., have always been popular activities, they are now assuming a new kind of importance. Any form of physical activity has a huge impact on building stronger immunity, and people are aware of it. But, with the onset of the pandemic, the way they view sports and fitness has altered fundamentally.

Recently, Britannia NutriChoice had launched a campaign called “Good Choices can happen at home too“, that focused on making healthier choices from the confines of one’s home. As part of its “Good Choices” campaign, it had launched a ‘Lockdown Optimization Research’. The report highlights the activities that people have undertaken to stay healthy in lockdown.

For a study period between March and June, 2020, it was found that while home fitness has been in our lives for decades, it has taken on a new role since the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic closed gyms around the world, and many people started doing yoga at home, mentioning that they feel physically fit and fresh. The working group is focused on maintaining a balance between work and fitness, by utilising their free time doing fitness-related activities. For fitness enthusiasts, they have been feeling helpless because the gyms are closed, although that has not stopped them from prioritising their fitness needs. Some people have mentioned that lockdown has changed their perception of fitness, with them realising that gyms and supplements aren’t the only way to stay fit.

Women have been disappointed with the government’s decision of shutting down gyms. with many requesting to open it again as they were “putting on weight in the lockdown period”. People were seen tagging Rujuta Divekar (nutrition expert) and asking for diet and yoga tips. Fitness rookies and beginners were predominantly a younger audience, and a section of working group who had started working out due to their free time. Beginners were seeking advices on exercising at home. Some had even started doing yoga by watching videos of experts.

There have been a lot of conversations across platforms, with 78 per cent of it being around yoga, 8 per cent around running, and 14 per cent about no-equipment workout sessions.

For the research, the lockdown fitness conversations were sourced from Twitter (95 per cent), and Facebook and Instagram (5 per cent). The majority of the conversations were led by working professionals (37 per cent), followed by fitness junkies (25 per cent), women on fitness (18 per cent), health conscious people (12 per cent), and rookies (8 per cent).

