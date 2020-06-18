Become fit as a fiddle with this yoga pose; Rakul Preet Singh shows how

Rakul Preet Singh is giving some major fitness goals. (Source: AnshukaYoga/Instagram ;designed by Gargi Singh) Rakul Preet Singh is giving some major fitness goals. (Source: AnshukaYoga/Instagram ;designed by Gargi Singh)

Demonstrating how “tiny changes” in one’s lifestyle can make all the difference is none other than actor and fitness enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh. The actor who has been becoming a pro in yoga and has been sharing tidbits from her fitness journey, recently managed to do Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend.

Highlighting how her fitness journey has been more about motivation than anything else, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani said, “@rakulpreet x F•O•R•W•A•R•D F•O•L•D? Walking around and folding forward as smooth as butter. We all have excuses when it comes to not reaching our goal but nothing happens all at once and it starts with tiny changes. This post motivates me so much as Rakul achieving this walking around casually and kissing her shins. For those struggling with a forward fold and flexibility, remember stop complaining and comparing. Instead be honest about your habits and check whether they are leading you to your goals or away.”

While the pose may seem easy to do at the first glance, it requires flexibility in the body. Try it.

Here’s how to do it right.

*Stand in Tadasana with the hands on hips. Exhale and bend forward from the hip joints, not from the waist. While descending, draw the front torso out of the groins and open the space between the pubis and top sternum. The emphasis should be on lengthening the front torso as you move deeper into the position.

*Keep the knees straight and bring the palms or finger tips to the floor slightly in front of or beside the feet.

*With each inhalation, lift and lengthen the front torso slightly and on exhalation, release a little more fully into the forward bend.

*Uttanasana can also be practised as a resting pose between the standing poses. Stay in the pose for 30 seconds to one minute.

*Instead of rolling the spine to come up, bring the hands back onto the hips and reaffirm the length of the front torso. Press the tailbone down and into the pelvis and come up on an inhalation.

What does it do to your body?

Uttanasana is known to calm the brain and helps relieve stress, fatigue and anxiety.

It stretches the hamstrings, calves, and hips and strengthens thighs and knees.

Good for digestion.

It also helps relieve the symptoms of menopause.

It is also considered an effective pose for high blood pressure, osteoporosis, asthma, and sinusitis.

However, if you have back issues, it is best to seek medical guidance first.

