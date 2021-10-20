Here’s how Malaika Arora adds a challenge to her regular yoga sessions

The first word that comes to mind when one talks about yoga is flexibility. Being flexible not only helps improve posture but also allows one to do advanced poses or exrcises with ease. And if you are someone who likes to amp up your fitness sessions or add more variety, it is time you include props in your practice.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora sets fitness goals with Parivrtta Utkatasana; know the benefits

Here’s actor Malaika Arora doing just that as she practices the triangle pose or Trikonasana — but with a twist of yoga bricks.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

“Yoga sessions with props have always been one of my favourite sessions. It adds a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow,” she captioned the post. Yoga bricks, made from foam or wood, are a part of Iyengar yoga developed by BKS Iyengar.

As per Arora, regular practice of Trikonasana helps engage the core, reduces anxiety, and stress besides improving flexibility.

How to do it?

*Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart and a brick in each hand.

*Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel inward.

*Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left, with your right arm raised straight up.

ALSO READ | I always try to eat what my body demands and my mind desires: Malaika Arora

*You can rest your left hand on a brick.

*Your head can be in the line with your torso if you are comfortable. You can gaze up at your right arm.

*With every exhale, relax your body a little more.

Contra-indications

You must avoid doing this pose if you are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraines, or low/high blood pressure.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!