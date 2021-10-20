Here’s how Malaika Arora adds a challenge to her regular yoga sessions

October 20, 2021 9:10:00 am
The first word that comes to mind when one talks about yoga is flexibility. Being flexible not only helps improve posture but also allows one to do advanced poses or exrcises with ease. And if you are someone who likes to amp up your fitness sessions or add more variety, it is time you include props in your practice.
Here’s actor Malaika Arora doing just that as she practices the triangle pose or Trikonasana — but with a twist of yoga bricks.
Take a look!
“Yoga sessions with props have always been one of my favourite sessions. It adds a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow,” she captioned the post. Yoga bricks, made from foam or wood, are a part of Iyengar yoga developed by BKS Iyengar.
As per Arora, regular practice of Trikonasana helps engage the core, reduces anxiety, and stress besides improving flexibility.
How to do it?
*Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart and a brick in each hand.
*Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel inward.
*Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left, with your right arm raised straight up.
*You can rest your left hand on a brick.
*Your head can be in the line with your torso if you are comfortable. You can gaze up at your right arm.
*With every exhale, relax your body a little more.
Contra-indications
You must avoid doing this pose if you are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraines, or low/high blood pressure.
