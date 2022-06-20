Fitness alert: Simple exercises to strengthen and tone the core

June 20, 2022 6:20:53 pm
Regularly doing core exercises not only helps build strength and stability, but also reduce belly fat, which is one of the most common issues experienced by many.
Regular practice of core exercises, additionally, helps stabilise the abdomen and build muscle strength. As such, yoga practitioner Juhi Kapoor shared a flow of exercises that helps reduce stubborn belly fat.
“This exercise can be done by everyone with belly fat,” said Kapoor in a post on Instagram. Take a look.
How to do it?
There are four steps in the exercise
*Keep both legs at 90 degree
*Left leg 90 degree, right leg 60 degree
*Right leg 60 degree, left leg 90 degree
*Now keep both legs at 60 degrees
How long to practice?
Three-four rounds of the full set.
According to Kapoor, following are the benefits
*You won’t hurt your neck; there’s no pressure
*It helps strengthen lower core, pelvic floor
*Strengthens and tones legs, too
*Perfect for postpartum (after 6 months c-section/or as prescribed by doctor)
*Can be done in case of cervical issues too (as crunches are not suitable for them)
“In case of postpartum belly fat – it has a lot to do with toning and strengthening core muscles,” she said.
Caution
*Avoid immediately after abdominal surgery or delivery/C-section
*Should not be practiced till six months after C-section (or practice as prescribed by doctor)
*Avoid in case of lower back pain
