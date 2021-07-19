How to avoid injuries while practising yoga at home

The flexibility and the ability to perform certain asanas explicitly is a result of consistent practice. (Representational image/Getty)

Many yoga practitioners sustain injuries during their practice at some point in their lives. Therefore, while approaching this ancient practice, we must underpin ourselves with a sense of calm and serenity and keep in mind a few important concepts, said Jenny Parmar, yoga, meditation and breathwork teacher.

One has to be really prudent while adapting to the practice of yoga asanas.

“Before starting, one must always warm up. It heats your cold, stiff muscles, maximising blood flow throughout the body, preparing the joints for movement, and thereby reducing chances of injury and enhancing the aftereffect of your practice,” she said.

Musculoskeletal alignment is another noteworthy aspect before you perform any asana.

The practice may involve complex body movements that may cause injury if done inappropriately. Therefore, seeking professional advice or learning about your routine beforehand through the right source can prove to be immensely beneficial, said Parmar.

During yoga practices, your breath serves as your best friend.

Science has proven that there are immense neurological connections between the mind and the breathing pattern of an individual. While performing asanas, keep a close watch on your breath. “Even a slight alteration in your breath rate is indicative of the fact that your body may have become tense, the pose needs to be released and you need to relax instead of forcing yourself further. By attending to the breath you not only tend to prevent forthcoming injuries but also gain a deeper experience of the practice cumulatively,” she expressed.

Although the body is greatly involved in the yoga asanas, we must not ignore the mind.

Throughout the process, you ought to be mindful of every movement of your body. A rhythm must exist between the mind and the body resulting in an alignment with the universe altogether. Focus on the body, go slow, and be attentive towards yourself. By simply being mindful you would know whether you’re on the right track or not. Also, keep in mind that yoga is a spiritual experience, she mentioned.

Therefore proceed with ease. It’s okay if you go wrong; being judgmental or critical about yourself or getting offended about not being able to perform an asana merely taps you into a negative frame of mind, detouring you from the actual practice itself.

It is also essential to realise that flexibility and the ability to perform certain asanas explicitly is a result of consistent practice.

Understand that we must not get involved in competition and force ourselves into any posture. Instead, we must bear a serenity in our approach towards every asana and move from easy postures to the advanced ones progressively and with ease and awareness intact.

Make use of your resources!

It’s absolutely fine to use supports like a pillow or a chair. After all, every asana needs to be performed comfortably. However, you must not get habituated to these helping hands and become independent over time. On the same lines, a calm surrounding promotes better performance in your practice.

“Before dissolving, my personal tip to you would be to perform every asana with deliberate slowness. Also, incorporate momentary breaks after performing every asana. This helps your body to relax, regain its equilibrium, and enables the body to rejuvenate, thereby preparing it for the next asana,” she said.