Strengthen your pelvic floor muscles with these yoga poses

When it comes to your workout routine, you might not be thinking about including exercises that help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. But it shouldn’t be the case, as a strong pelvic is linked to accurate balance, healthy bladder and even supports pre-and post-childbirth vaginal strength. The group of pelvis muscle is located between the pubic bone and coccyx in both men and women and consists of muscles, ligaments and nerves that act like hammock support for your organs.

Advertising

There are also chances that an overweight person puts extra pressure on the abdominal muscles that eventually leads to weakening of the pelvic floor. While weight lifting is one way to deal with it, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. So here are some yoga poses that will regulate your lower body and help strengthen the muscle.

Malasana

Also known as yoga squat or garland pose, it helps stretch and strengthen the groins and the inner thigh muscles. All you have to do is sit on your heels (as close as possible) and separate your thighs from the body. Now press your chest in between your thighs creating an arc with your back. It also helps test the flexibility of your ankle as many fail to touch the ground with their heels in the pose. Just hold on to the pose and take five deep breaths and release.

Supta Baddha Konasana

It is a reclined butterfly posture in which all you have to do is inhale and exhale in the pose as you draw your pelvic floor in and up. Just lie on your back and bring your soles together so you are shaped like a butterfly. Relax by placing your palm on your abdomen and taking deep breaths.

Setu bandhasana

Advertising

Popularly known as the bridge pose, this asana has multiple benefits and also works on your pelvic muscles the most. You can gently move your hips up and down from the floor before you hold this pose for a few breaths.

Salabhasana

This is an important pose as it also works on your gluteus muscles which counterbalance pelvic floor. Lie on your belly with your arms on your sides and lift your legs and arms upward. Stay for 30 seconds, then slowly release.

Virabhadrasana II

This posture might appear simple but you need to concentrate to hold the pose, also known as Worrier II yoga pose. It is a perfect pose to test your pelvic floor strength as you support your body weight on one side. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to one minute, then repeat on the other side.