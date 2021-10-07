Why you must eat food while sitting in the Sukhasana posture

Weight loss isn’t only about exercising or following a particular diet, it is equally about making holistic lifestyle changes and following certain habits. This also includes how you eat your food every day.

According to experts, sitting down on the floor cross-legged while eating can help you digest food better and, in turn, aid weight loss.

“Sukhasana or the crossed-legged seated pose is great for eating your meals. It will help to digest food faster, absorb nutrients better and boost metabolism,” said yoga practitioner and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor.

Sukhasana or easy pose is a “game-changer”, she said, adding “you will end up eating less and it will result in calorie deficit.”

How to do?

Cross your legs at the ankles with the left leg on top of right leg.

Contraindications

*Backache

*Arthritis in knee

*Spinal issue

*Sciatica

If you cannot sit on the floor, you can do Saral Siddhasana, Kapoor suggested.

How to do Saral Siddhasana?

*Sit on the floor

*Fix one leg on the perineum with the sole facing upward

*Place other heel partially upon the first heel with the sole facing upward

*Hands on knees. Avoid bending elbows

*Keep spine erect

*Make sure you are on your sitting bones

Great pose to practice pranayams and meditation.

Benefits

*Stretches the front of your ankles.

*Strengthens calf muscles.

*Stretches groin muscles, which help improve hip flexibility.

*Stretches inner thighs/hip adductors.

*It’s a great hip opener.

*Strengthens your lower back.

Contraindications

*Injury in knees or hips

Arthritis: For those with arthritis of the knees, hips, and feet should avoid sitting on the floor, said Kapoor.

“If you are suffering from sciatica, be cautious. If this asana is uncomfortable in case of sciatica, avoid it,” said Kapoor.

