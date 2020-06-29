Yoga for a pain-free period: Count on these easy asanas and tips

Ensure you stay relaxed on your periods with these easy tips. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Ensure you stay relaxed on your periods with these easy tips. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Many women experience period-related pain and cramps, which can also affect their overall mood and health. Many also complain of bloating during this time. While physical activity is a good way to relieve such issues, it is recommended to not indulge in certain activities, including practicing yoga when menstruating. However, there are certain yogic asanas, which do not obstruct the menstrual flow or make one feel exhausted. Busting the myth that a woman should completely avoid doing yoga, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared easy yoga asanas from Iyengar Yoga sequence that women on their periods should incorporate for a pain-free period.

Here’s a list of asanas she recommended.

*Supta Baddha Konasana

*Adho Mukha Virasana

*Baddha Konasana

*Upavishta Konasana

*Adho Mukha Upavishta Konasana

*Janu Sirsasana

*Paschimottanasana

*Supta Padangushtha

*Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

*Savasana

As per the Iyengar yoga sequence, here are tips to practice yoga when menstruating

*Conserve energy. Do not tire yourself.

*Make sure the practice is of the restorative kind which quietens the nervous system and brings hormonal balance.

*Avoid stress and stimulation. This is the time to connect with your inner self.

*Practice asanas which open the pelvic abdominal area and groins.

*Keep the head supported wherever possible.

*It is recommended to hold the asanas for long.

*No inversions, backbends, arm balancing, intense twisting or abdominal asanas should be done at this time. A few standing poses can be done using wall support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd