Are you among those who believe these yoga-related myths?

Yoga is important for the holistic well-being of the body. Nowadays, many people have taken to stretching and other yoga asanas to boost their health and immunity.

It is said that there are specific yoga asanas that can take care of different ailments and parts of the body, which is why it is crucial to follow a routine every day diligently. Not only can yoga do wonders for the body — such as by targeting certain muscle groups, bones, improving the posture, etc. — it can also strengthen your brain by making it sharper and more focused, boosting the mood, providing emotional stability, and such.

There, however, are many myths surrounding yoga, which prevents people from taking them up. You may have heard of some of them yourself, or you may have unknowingly perpetuated some of these false beliefs. What are they? On Instagram, Anshuka Parwani — who is the yoga trainer to Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor — debunked some myths in a reel.

Anshuka, who keeps sharing yoga and other fitness-related videos from time-to-time, wrote in a text accompanying the video, “There are many myths when it comes to yoga. But most of them are just assumptions that people make without any proof. So, next time someone tells you a yoga fact, ask an expert and don’t believe everything you hear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

The fitness expert listed the myths as follows:

* You have to be flexible in order to practise yoga: This is false, because with regular practice one can improve their flexibility. Yoga works on your muscles and stretches them, thereby boosting flexibility. The key is to be consistent.

ALSO READ | Do these ‘microworkouts’ if you cannot make it to the gym

* Only younger people can practise yoga: This is also false, because yoga has got nothing to do with age.

* Yoga is just for women: Men can and should do yoga, as should children. It is a fitness routine that is not gender-specific.

Advertisement

* Yoga is about your physical ability: No, yoga will make you physically able to do different and even complex asanas over the course of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

* If you have a health condition, you cannot do yoga: Check with your doctor on what kind of asanas you can do. Contrary to popular beliefs, yoga can give you relief from certain health conditions.

Previously, while interacting with indianexpress.com, leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach Dr Mickey Mehta had said that there are myths that a person who is 80 cannot do yoga. Or a child who is two years old should never do yoga. Somebody having a backache should not do yoga, etc. “Yoga is for all, provided the approach is intelligent, sensible, and ethical. Please don’t do yoga for weight loss, or only for immunity. Do it to find a purpose in your life and to evolve,” he had said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!