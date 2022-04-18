‘Keep it rolling’: Wellness expert shares the many benefits of using a yoga wheel

Yoga is known to have several health benefits — physical as well as mental. From helping you remain fit and flexible to easing stress and anxiety, it offers tons of advantages for people of all age groups, thus, making it an absolutely essential component of anyone’s fitness routine. You can further experiment with regular yoga asanas using a variety of props to reap more benefits.

One such most-commonly used prop is a yoga wheel – a hollow, circular-shaped prop that can be used for stretching and releasing the muscles of the back, neck and shoulder. It is also used to perform challenging balance postures. Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani, who trains celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared that this prop was first invented back in 1978.

It “has, ever since, given so many of us the chance to aid us in our yoga practice,” she wrote.

Further, Parwani shared the many benefits of using a yoga wheel while performing poses.

*It helps in performing the stretches that are otherwise challenging to perform.

*It can keep you upright during asanas, and lends support to your body. This helps prevent injuries.

*Using the yoga wheel works on increasing your flexibility steadily and avoids chances of injury.

*It helps to relieve aches in the muscles, make them stronger and helps to maintain a better posture.

