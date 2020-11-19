Yoga is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in life: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa said he found yoga to be very hard. (Source: prideofgypsies/Instagram)

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa recently opened up about his workout regime, and also his “hardest” fitness challenge — yoga.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, the 41-year-old revealed it was his wife Lisa Bonet who tried to get him to do yoga. “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic,” he was quoted as saying.

Talking about his experience of participating in a yoga class, Momoa added, “I was in a yoga class with these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’”.

The actor also talked about how he loved doing outdoor activities. “I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze,” he said.

Spilling the beans on his hunky physique, he said that he owed it to his genes. “It’s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people.” But the actor does pump iron at the gym, although he admitted that he finds lifting weights to be “challenging”.

