Yoga for stress relief: Celebrity fitness trainers Deanne Panday and Eefa Shrof give expert tips

Stress is your body’s way of responding to any kind of external demand or threat. It starts causing major damage to your physical and mental health, leading to depression in most cases, in short, your quality of life gets hampered. It is also known to lead to heart diseases, digestive problems and reproductive issues. Hence, the need to reduce anxiety and stress-related problems is necessary and one of the simplest ways to do it is through yoga.

Besides, reducing anxiety and stress, yoga also helps one keep fit physically. Celebrity fitness trainers Eefa Shrof, who has trained the likes of Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan along with Deanne Panday, who has B-town actors like Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta under her tutelage, speak of the need to do yoga for stress relief and how to go about it.

How yoga helps in releasing stress

“Asanas help ease physical discomfort caused by anxiety. There are many ways in which exercise benefits panic disorder, including a reduction in pain and stress. Yoga not only helps in easing the physical body, it can also help with eliminating anxious thoughts”, says Panday.

On similar lines, Shrof says, “Yoga helps relax by stretching the muscles out. Deep breathing or pranayama helps a lot in this matter. Any asana practise involving deep breathing helps relax the cardiovascular system. It further helps in balancing the hormones”.

Five yoga poses to follow to reduce your stress level

Legs up the wall

*It reduces edema in the legs and feet.

*It relieves tired leg muscles.

*It gives all the benefits of inversion, without the effort.

*It is super calming for the nervous system.

*It helps quieten the mind.

Child’s pose

*Calms the mind.

*Helps in digestion.

*Opens up the hips.

*Elongates the back.

Cat cow

*Stretches the muscles of the hips, chest, back and abdomen.

*Increases flexibility of the neck, shoulder and spine.

*Relieves lower back pain.

*Relieves stress from menstrual cramps.

Seated/standing forward bend

*Calms the brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

*Stretches the spine, shoulders and hamstrings.

*Stimulates the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus.

*Improves digestion.

*Helps relieve the symptoms of menopause and menstrual discomfort.

*Eliminates headache, anxiety and reduces fatigue.

Shirshasana/Headstand pose

* Directs an enriched oxygenated supply of blood to the brain cells.

* Helps in bringing calmness and improves concentration level of the mind.

* Also helps improve memory power, intelligence and other mental functions.

