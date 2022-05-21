Should yoga be done on an empty stomach? Here’s what experts say

Yoga is now the preferred choice of many, to stay fit, active and agile. It helps in numerous ways, be it in improving flexibility, strength and posture, or reducing stress and providing a sense of calm. Nutrition and diet are an important part of fitness along with physical exercise. On that account, it becomes necessary to understand whether yoga should be done on an empty stomach or not.

Anshuka Parwani, a yoga expert, and Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist took to Instagram to talk about this dilemma that many face.

Pooja believes that it’s important to have something before starting with your exercise in the morning. It should be quite light and not too heavy to kickstart your metabolism.

“We must put in some fuel before we start our day. One date or a couple of halves of fruit so that you jumpstart your metabolism and then be able to fuel the rest of your exercise with yoga,” she said.

On the other hand, Anshuka tilts towards doing yoga on an empty stomach to make the best of your breathwork.

She said, “ I believe yoga should be done first thing in the morning on an empty stomach so that it doesn’t disrupt the breath that you regulate from within.”

While both have contrasting opinions, they strongly agreed and upheld the point that you know your body better than anyone else. Hence, it’s important to observe and understand what your body is trying to tell you and do as one may deem fit. They said, if practising yoga on an empty stomach is suiting you better, do that. On the other hand, if it feels like you need something to get a better start, follow that as a part of your routine.

