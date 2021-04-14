Yoga and pregnancy: Some asanas you can try to manage physical discomfort, emotional fluctuations

When actor Kareena Kapoor shared images of her practising yoga poses during pregnancy, she definitely took the internet by storm. Actor Anushka Sharma also gave major fitness goals when she posted an image of doing Sirsasana while pregnant with some help from husband Virat Kohli. All this, of course, under the strict supervision and guidance of their yoga experts.

Its not just Bollywood, even Hollywood has taken a strong liking to yoga over the years with actors such as Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, Drew Barrymore, often highlighting the benefits of yoga during pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is a very special time in every mother’s life. But this period also brings about physical, mental and emotional changes. In order to have a smooth journey and an even smoother delivery, it becomes important to incorporate yoga in daily life. Yoga greatly helps to deal with the physical discomfort along with the emotional fluctuations, while keeping you mentally strong in this demanding period,” said yoga expert Nishtha Bijlani.

However, avoid practicing in the first trimester

The Mumbai-based expert further shared some asanas that one can practice during their pregnancy while also mentioning their benefits:

Trikonasana

Method

Begin in a standing position and then keep your legs open three feet apart. Turn your right foot open to the side, lift your arms at shoulder height and drop down to your right side. You can rest your right palm on the shin. Gaze forward or up to your fingers. Keep your chest open and knees straight.

While in the pose, continue to breathe normally.

Duration: Hold for 8-10 breaths. Release and repeat on left leg.

Benefits: This asana provides great stretch to the spine, chest, thighs, calves and hamstrings. Back pain is greatly released with regular practice of this pose. It also helps to release stress from the body and mind.

Virabhadrasana II:

Method

Begin in a standing position and open your feet parallel to each other up to four feet apart. Turn your right foot open to the side, extend your arms open and bend your right knee into a lunge. Gaze to your right palm and continue breathing normally while in the pose.

Duration: Hold for 5-8 breaths. Release and repeat on the left side.

Benefits: This pose strengthens the legs, hips, inner thighs and groins. It engages the muscles in the pelvic floor, helping with healthy labour.

Utkata Konasana

Method: Start in a standing position and spread your legs wide up to 4 feet. Turn your feet facing outward and bend your knees to check that your distance is wide enough for your knees to fall in line with your ankle. Make sure that your knees bend in the direction of your toes and not inward

Take your palms in a Namaste. Inhale in position and exhale to sit in a wide-legged squat. Hold the position while breathing normally.

Duration: Hold the pose for 8-10 breaths. Repeat twice more.

Benefits: This is a powerful pose that helps to strengthen the legs and the muscles of the pelvic floor, along with the knees and ankles. It also stretches open the inner thighs and groins.

Malasana

Method: Come into a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Start to squat down all the way dowm. You can also place your hands on the floor for support. Once comfortable, bring palms in namaste and use your elbows to push the knees out. Allow your spine to be lifted, and avoid rounding the chest.

Modification: If your feet are not resting flat on the ground, then you can take a short stool to sit on while doing the pose.

Duration: Hold this pose for 8-10 breaths. Slowly stand up to release, repeat once again.

Benefits: This asana helps open up the hips and at the same time strengthens the lower extremities. It helps to ease bloating and constipation. This full squat helps to prepare the body for labour.

Supt Baddha Konasana

Method: Place a bolster (or 2 pillows) vertically on the mat. Connect your hip to the bolster and slowly recline to the back. Allow your entire spine to be rested on the bolster while keeping the hips on the mat. Bend your legs to bring the feet together in Baddha Konasana. Place the palms on the belly or by the side. Close your eyes and rest.

Duration: Stay for as long as it feels good. When releasing, slowly turn to the side and come up with hand support.

Benefits: This is a wonderful resting pose that helps release pains in the back and legs. Helps to cope with mood swings and gives you a chance to connect with your baby. To have a smooth delivery, it’s important to make time for relaxation to alleviate feelings of anxiety.

These asanas are safe and effective provided they are done with great care. They provide much-needed movement, lubrication, and enhance blood circulation during this sensitive period.

Choose to practice under the guidance of an expert. If you experience any discomfort, stop the practice right away.

