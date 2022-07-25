Try these five yoga asanas to get relief from acidity

Acidity is a common digestive problem that could have a variety of triggers. If you are suffering from it, it can be quite an uncomfortable and painful experience, depending on how severe it is.

While there are medicines available to combat it — you can even check with a doctor to figure out what’s causing the problem — one can count on certain yoga asanas to get relief.

If acidity is a problem you regularly experience, these asanas can help. On Instagram, Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi listed five key asanas that can come to your rescue. Take a look.

“Having acidity can lead to discomfort in the mind and body. With these 5 asanas to rescue, don’t let the uneasiness of acidity take over your health,” the post read.

1. Vajrasana (Diamond pose): This asana stimulates the digestive system and helps prevent acidity. In this, you basically fold your legs behind you and sit in a prayer position.

2. Halasana (Plough pose): This asana helps in dealing with acidity effectively and helps you calm the mind. For this, you have to first lay on your back, then stretch your legs in the air and without bending them, bring them to touch the floor behind you from over the head.

3. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bending pose): This asana helps improve digestion and stimulates the functioning of the kidneys. For this, you have to stretch your legs forward while being seated on a mat, and then bring your head to touch the knees.

4. Pawanmuktasana (Wind relieving pose): This asana massages the intestines and other abdominal organs. For this, you have to rest on your back, fold your legs and bring your knees inwards towards the chest, while holding them with your hands.

5. Ustrasana (Camel pose): This asana helps relieve acidity and improve digestion. To do this, you have to put your weight on the knees by resting on them and with your legs behind you. Then, hold on to your heels by bending backward, with your head looking up at the sky. Hold this pose.

Would you like to try these asanas?

