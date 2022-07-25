scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Try these five yoga asanas to get relief from acidity

From wind-relieving to improving digestion, find out what these asanas can do for you

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 8:00:58 pm
yoga, yoga asanas, yoga for health, yoga asanas for digestive disorders, yoga asanas for relief from acidity, indian express newsUstrasana helps relieve acidity and improve digestion. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Acidity is a common digestive problem that could have a variety of triggers. If you are suffering from it, it can be quite an uncomfortable and painful experience, depending on how severe it is.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While there are medicines available to combat it — you can even check with a doctor to figure out what’s causing the problem — one can count on certain yoga asanas to get relief.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, and Shruti Haasan ace the Y-challenge; can you?

If acidity is a problem you regularly experience, these asanas can help. On Instagram, Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi listed five key asanas that can come to your rescue. Take a look.

“Having acidity can lead to discomfort in the mind and body. With these 5 asanas to rescue, don’t let the uneasiness of acidity take over your health,” the post read.

1. Vajrasana (Diamond pose): This asana stimulates the digestive system and helps prevent acidity. In this, you basically fold your legs behind you and sit in a prayer position.

ALSO READ |These are the best exercises to get rid of fat in the lower belly

2. Halasana (Plough pose): This asana helps in dealing with acidity effectively and helps you calm the mind. For this, you have to first lay on your back, then stretch your legs in the air and without bending them, bring them to touch the floor behind you from over the head.

3. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bending pose): This asana helps improve digestion and stimulates the functioning of the kidneys. For this, you have to stretch your legs forward while being seated on a mat, and then bring your head to touch the knees.

4. Pawanmuktasana (Wind relieving pose): This asana massages the intestines and other abdominal organs. For this, you have to rest on your back, fold your legs and bring your knees inwards towards the chest, while holding them with your hands.

ALSO READ |Five common signs of digestive problems and how to combat them

5. Ustrasana (Camel pose): This asana helps relieve acidity and improve digestion. To do this, you have to put your weight on the knees by resting on them and with your legs behind you. Then, hold on to your heels by bending backward, with your head looking up at the sky. Hold this pose.

Would you like to try these asanas?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ice Pub
Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement