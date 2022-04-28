Summer heat making you feel lethargic? Try these yoga poses to ‘restore energy, joy, and strength’

The summer season brings with it a general sense of lethargy, making it difficult for one to remain calm and energised. The sweltering heat is not only discomforting but also leads to frequently-parched mouth and throat, and sweaty and sticky skin, making it increasingly arduous to go on with daily tasks.

According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli, “flushed skin, excess sweating, a quick temper and thirst imply an imbalance of your pitta dosha, the fiery energy that regulates your heat and metabolism.”

The soaring temperatures during this season further imbalance our pitta dosha, she added.

If you are looking to cool down — externally and internally — try these easy and effective yoga asanas, as suggested by Dr Kohli. “Follow these tips to calm your agni (internal fire), which will restore energy, clearheadedness, joy and strength,” she said.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

*It energises and refreshes you.

*It improves blood circulation.

*It steadies breathing.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

*It is refreshing and rejuvenating.

*It is great for mental health and blood circulation.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

*It opens up your chest.

*It helps in clearing the heart and lung passages.

Anjaneyasana (Crescent Pose)

*It opens up your lungs, chest and shoulders.

*It balances your body.

*It increases concentration and awareness.

Simhasana (Lion Pose)

This pose helps relieve tension, specifically on the face and in the chest, the expert explained.

