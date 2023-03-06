‘It’s never too late to start your yoga journey’; here are five asanas for beginners

Initially, yoga can feel extremely intimidating and even daunting to some people. However, it is only a matter of habit and one can easily incorporate yoga into their daily routine. No matter how old you are or how much you weigh, yoga can be done by everyone. So, if you’re out of shape or a bit inflexible, there are a set of yoga asanas you can begin with.

Listing these asanas on Instagram, Anshuka Parwani, a celebrity yoga trainer, wrote: “It’s never too late to start your yoga journey. Yoga has the power to heal and strengthen you physically, mentally, and spiritually, irrespective of where you’re from, how old you are, etc. Yoga is truly for everyone.”

Here are a few yoga asanas to get you started as a beginner:

Tadasana

This asana lengthens the spine, opens up the chest, and enhances posture as well as gently tones the muscles in the thighs, buttocks, and legs. (Source: Freepik) This asana lengthens the spine, opens up the chest, and enhances posture as well as gently tones the muscles in the thighs, buttocks, and legs. (Source: Freepik)

Tadasana is the simplest yoga pose where you have to stand straight. Tada means “mountain”; thus, it is also known as the mountain pose. There is no risk associated with practicing it, however, pregnant ladies should avoid this posture since they might lose balance. In case, they want to perform it, it should be under supervision during the first two trimesters only.

Steps:

*Make sure your weight is evenly distributed across both feet as you maintain a slightly apart stance.

*Take a deep breath in, raise your arms above your head, and entwine your fingers with your palms facing up.

*On an outbreath, roll your shoulders back and down your spine to open up your chest and straighten your posture. Lift your shoulders up towards your ears.

*Your tongue should also be free of tension.

*Keep your gaze steady and your eyes relaxed.

*Relax and resume your normal position.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, “This asana lengthens the spine, opens up the chest, and enhances posture as well as gently tones the muscles in the thighs, buttocks, and legs. Performing the asana regularly also aids in enhancing focus and attentiveness, and alleviates sciatica and flat feet.”

Parsva Tadasana

A variation of Tadasana, this basic standing balancing pose creates awareness of body balance in an individual. This pose, however, should be avoided by senior citizens and pregnant women.

Steps:

*Make sure your weight is evenly distributed across both feet as you maintain a slightly apart stance.

*Take a deep breath in, raise your arms above your head, and entwine your fingers with your palms facing in.

*On an outbreath, lean your body towards any one side from the torso up.

*Your tongue should also be free of tension.

*Keep your gaze steady and your eyes relaxed.

*Relax and resume your normal position.

*Repeat on the other side.

As per the expert, if you have knee problems, stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. “Beginners should stand with their backs against a wall and try to keep their bodies as straight as possible. Additionally, if standing is difficult, perform Mountain Pose in a chair while adhering to the upper body instructions and keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground,” Akshar told indianexpress.com.

Urdhva Hastotanasana

Also known as ‘Raised Hands Pose’, it is a full body stretch that is most often done as part of the Sun Salutation sequence. This pose improves posture, strengthens the legs, and provides a full body stretch.

Steps:

*Put your feet together and stand straight up.

*Inhale deeply and close your eyes.

*While you inhale, raise your arms in front of your chest, interlace your fingers, and turn your wrists so that the palms are facing front.

*Slowly raise your arms above your head from here. Keep your shoulders away from your ears, and try not to tense your neck.

*Continue raising while keeping your elbow straight.

*This is the last position. Here, take a couple long breathes.

*The gaze should remain constantly fixated in front throughout the entire exercise.

Kati Chakrasana

The Sanskrit word ‘kati’ means waist and ‘chakra’ means wheel; hence we call it Waist Rotating Pose. However, it is commonly known as Standing Spinal Twist as it involved the movement of the waist.

Steps:

*Set your feet firmly together and stand straight up.

*Stretch your hands out in front of you parallel to the ground, palms facing each other.

*Take a deep breath out, gradually turn your waist to the right, and then look back over your right shoulder.

*Maintain a steady spacing between your palms.

*Regain your centre by taking a breath in.

*Exhaling, pivot to the left and perform the yoga pose from the left side.

*Regain your centre by taking a breath in.

*Continue this yoga stance several times on each side, and then, while exhaling, lower your hands.

The expert suggests people having health issues like spinal problems and hernia, along with pregnant women to avoid doing this asana. This yoga pose helps tone up the waist, hips, back, neck and shoulders, making them more flexible. It also aids in managing body weight, is good for back stiffness, and proper posture.

Vrikshasana

Its aids in flexibility of spine and hips, improves the balance of legs and overall stability. It is also good for sciatica and back pain. (Source: Freepik) Its aids in flexibility of spine and hips, improves the balance of legs and overall stability. It is also good for sciatica and back pain. (Source: Freepik)

Also referred to as the Tree pose, those new to the practice, especially elderly people, should perform this pose taking support. Its aids in flexibility of spine and hips, improves the balance of legs and overall stability. It is also good for sciatica and back pain.

Steps:

*Stand in Samasthithi with your feet together. Keep your back straight and very gently lift the chin up. Try to find your centre and balance your energies. Your arms can be by the side of your body and shoulders relaxed. As you gently inhale and exhale, balance the weight of the body equally between your feet and find steadiness in this pose.

*Prepare to shift your weight on the right foot. Slowly bend your left knee and support it by the ankle to place the left foot on the right inner thigh.

*Focus on any one point as this will help you with your balance. Preferably gaze at a spot on the wall in front of you keep your back straight.

*Put a little bit of pressure into the right side of your inner thigh with the left foot as this will enhance your balance continue to push the left knee out and keep your hips square facing the front of the room.

*Continue to balance and slowly join your palms together in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra.

*Slowly exhale and release the left foot by holding it at the ankle come back to Samasthithi and prepare to repeat on the other side.

Akshar said, “Avoid this pose if you have any injuries to your lower body, hamstrings, and ankles. In case of dizziness or vertigo, please practice with caution,” concluding that it is a great pose for women to practice during pregnancy as it eases pain and helps in smooth delivery.

