Yoga and skincare: Asanas to tighten skin around eyes, reduce wrinkles

While not a lot of people realise this, skincare is also an essential component of health. According to Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author, when we make self-care secondary, our health suffers greatly, causing the skin to break out into acne, (premature) wrinkles, etc.

“It is, therefore, important to pay attention to our diet by avoiding fatty, oily and processed food. We can increase our water intake to hydrate our skin and use a good quality sunscreen if there is going to be exposure to sun,” he says, adding that factors like stress and anxiety also come into play.

“Our sedentary lifestyles keep us from physical practices, causing premature aging, wrinkles and fine lines. Yoga asanas or postures, along with pranayama and meditation practices, help to cleanse, stimulate, aid, and encourage healthy skin.”

1. Bal Bakasana — Baby Crane Pose

Formation

– Begin in Marjariasana

– Place your elbows down flat

– Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

– Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps

– Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

2. Adomukhi Svanasana

Formation

* Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

* Lift the hips, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape

* Now keep the hands shoulders width apart, fingers pointed ahead

* Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades

* Try to push your heels to the floor

* Keep your eye focused on your big toes

3. Halasana

Formation

– Lie down on your back

– Place your palms on the floor beside your body

– Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees

– Press your palms firmly on the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head

– Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind

– Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

– The palms can be used to support the back

4. Padahastasana

Formation

* Begin by standing in Samasthiti

* Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

* Place palms on either side of feet

5. Sarvangasana

Formation

– Begin on your back

– Lift your legs, pelvis and back off the floor

– Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support

– Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet

– Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet

6. Ardha Pincha Mayurasana — Dolphin Pose

Formation

* Begin by placing your elbows and palms on the ground

* Spread them shoulder-width apart and point your fingers forward

* Walk your toes towards your elbows while keeping your legs straight

* Point your pelvis up

* Use your core, shoulder and arm muscle strength to maintain the posture for at least 30 seconds

“Yoga also includes pranayama techniques like Brahmari and Chakravati pranayama, meditation like tratak on sun, and tratak on flame that can be done for eliminating wrinkles around eyes, and for improving skin,” the yoga coach says.

