Celebrities who proved age is just a number and crushed fitness goals

Throughout the year, we have shared many instances of celebrities setting massive fitness and inspiration goals. Then there were some who defied age and crushed the most challenging workout routines with their sheer dedication. So, if you wish to make a start on your fitness journey in the coming year, here’s some inspiration coming your way from none other than your favourite stars themselves.

Vikas Khanna

Chef Vikas Khanna, 51, has won over many hearts (and taste buds) with his culinary skills. But despite his tight schedule, and personal upheavals, he has continued to keep up with his fitness outings. The celebrity chef is often seen weightlifting in the gym, along with a mix of cardio and flexibility exercises thrown in. And guess what? He also sports washboard abs. In an Instagram post, Khanna opened up about his physique and “transformation”, saying, “It took lots of courage and dedication for me to pull myself out from where I was 2 ½ years ago. But, the name of the game is ‘not giving up’.”

Vikas Khanna is often seen working out (Source: Milind Pandirkar/Instagram Stories) Vikas Khanna is often seen working out (Source: Milind Pandirkar/Instagram Stories)

On his birthday in November, he also thanked his trainer, “It doesn’t matter that how many times we fall, all that matters is how fast we pull ourselves back up. Thank you all of you for cheering and so much love on my 51st birthday. Thank you Milind for pushing me everyday.”

Anupam Kher

The Saransh actor left internet in a tizzy with his commendable transformation and gym sessions. The 67-year-old, on his birthday, shared that he would now work on himself this year. He had posted a few shirtless pictures from the gym in which he proudly flaunted his muscular body.

“The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022.”

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has maintained a fit lifestyle for the past many decades, and makes sure to share wellness and workout tips with her social media family. Even at 49, Malaika swears by a strict diet and fitness routine, with most comprises yoga session, and makes sure to mix it up with HIIT, running, walking, swimming, and more. “I believe 60 minutes a day is more than enough for you to exercise. I aim to try new asanas every now and then,” she said in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com.

Milind Soman

At 57, Milind Soman swears by the motto of fighting lazy, and keeping physically active. The Ironman athlete and actor often says that 15-20 minutes of exercise can do wonders to your body. “Some people find it difficult to believe that I exercise for a total of 15-20 minutes every day but I find that this much is enough to enable me to be fit enough to do the things I want in my life,” he said in an Instagram video in which was seen doing a pull up variation.

“One set each of 4-5 different exercises at different times during the day. A five minute plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull up bar, one set on the parallel bar, two minutes swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whatever seems like fun at that moment!” he said, sharing his routine.

However, don’t forget that the actor is often seen eating a lot of fruits, and seen taking part and leading endurance run events!

Bhagyashree Dassani

Bhagyashree, at 53, doesn’t shy away from accepting that as homemakers, many find it hard to balance time for the home and themselves. But taking out some ‘me-time’ for yourself and what you like is paramount. “Don’t search for excuses, this is a perfect reason for you to start exercising. Exercise is known to improve your cognitive abilities. New neurons are produced in the hippocampus of your brain which can improve your memory, learning abilities, and is a mood enhancer too,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

She added in the video where she can be seen weight training, “This also means that as you get older, exercising should be made a part of your daily routine as it will be very important and beneficial to reduce the chances of brain degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson.”

According to her, exercise helps improve brain power. “Yoga, cardio, or weight training, we should be exercising every day. It also enhances memory, learning, and better mood,” she shared.

Anil Kapoor

Still setting healthy living goals at 65, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared with his fans that he gets seven hours of sleep. He shared he plays darts to keep his concentration and focus in check at the beginning of the day. He revealed that the the sport gives a “competitive” start to his day. “For me, fitness is feeling good about myself. I try and balance it with my workouts. It is important for me to be fit enough to face the camera. My trainer Mark makes a plan for me, and I do exactly what he tells me to do,” said Kapoor, who is often seen practising endurance runs. He also spoke about how “diet is more important than working out sometimes”. “Food is not for taste, but it’s for you to build your strength and stamina,” he said.

Shilpa Shetty

The Nikamma actor, who met with an injury recently, has been recuperating and sharing details of her recovery journey. The 47-year-old known to be a yoga enthusiast has not only been doing stretches to aid recovery but also doing Pilates. “Keep moving. No matter what. That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks,” she said.

She added, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to step up and face it.” Shilpa added that she is doing her “post-injury recovery” with the ‘step up’ glute-activator exercise on the Wunda chair, which “activates and strengthens the glute and leg muscles, and is really good for prehab and rehab”.

