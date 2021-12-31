Yearender 2021: Wellness trends that dominated the year

This year, yet another one dominated by the pandemic, was all about concentrating on one’s well-being by eating healthy and exercising regularly.

Which is why, its not surprising that ‘wellness’ dominated conversations not only off social media, but also on it. Notably, as per The Conversation: Twitter Trends Report 2021, within the wellbeing umbrella, the top three sub-trends to emerge are self-care (+88 per cent), health and fitness (+103 per cent), and mental health matters (+150 per cent). #SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth and #MentalHealthMatters were some of the popular hashtags used in these conversations.

The Twitter Trends press statement read, “The year has meant prioritising care for ourselves and each other is critical. It has redefined wellbeing to mean active focus on emotional, physical and mental health.”

Let’s take a look at what all trended this year:

Sustainable weight loss

This year, many people tried losing weight sustainably rather trying detox and immunity diets — results of which may not last for long. Many also implemented WHO’s recommendation of working out regularly for 150 hours per week (for an adult). This workout was supported by having whole foods, eating at proper times, and conscious portion control.

Including variety in your workouts

No one workout can help you reach your fitness goals because the body gets used to the same routine and hits a plateau. Hence, a mix of workouts or adding new ones can help.

Weight loss needs some serious consideration (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Weight loss needs some serious consideration (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Breaking through a weight loss plateau often seems like a lost cause. No matter how hard you try, the weight just refuses to budge. For many of us, it is that discouraging point where we are about to give up. But then what’s the point of picking a battle if you can’t put up a good fight?” nutritionist Lovneet Batra said on Instagram.

“Hitting a weight loss plateau is completely normal and there are ways with which you can overcome it,” she added. “You should either increase the time or the intensity after consulting your fitness expert,” she suggested.

Calorie deficit

Working on daily calorie intake holds the key to weight loss. This means if one has a specific weight loss target in mind, they also need to keep a tab on calorie maintenance, and work out the changes towards achieving a calorie deficit.

In simple words, calorie deficit is the shortage in the number of calories consumed in relation to the number of calories needed by the body to maintain its current weight. This means that lower the food intake, lower the number of calories.

“Dieting never means going below 1000 calories when trying to lose weight. Creating a smaller deficit initially will help you in decreasing your calories later when you hit a plateau,” said nutritionist Nancy Dehra in an Instagram post.

Sharing the formula, she said all one needs to do is multiply their weight by 26.4. “The formula will land you in the ballpark with the approximate calories,” she shared. As per the expert, the formula work best for someone who is just starting with their weight loss journey if they have 10+ kgs to lose). “However, if the number appears too big, reduce another 200-400 calories to kickstart the weight loss journey more organically,” she mentioned.

Mindfulness meditation

Stress and lack of quality sleep are considered serious public health challenges. Add to it, the Covid-19 pandemic and anxiety that has still been ensuing.

According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, it’s been proven beyond doubt that a chronically stressed state of mind affects one’s health on all levels: physical, mental, emotional can lower and suppress immunity. Chronic stress produces several unwanted changes in your body’s natural rhythm, lowers immunity, and even can be a root cause of serious medical illnesses. “Heart conditions, hormonal imbalances, obesity, and polycystic ovarian syndrome are a few examples of such stress-related illnesses,” he told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

Dr Ramon Llamba, PhD in Quantum Physics and the founder of Golden Age Transformation, said one should try to absorb the idea of being in the present by taking a break from all the distractions with a “kind heart and an open mind”.

You can just focus on slow steady deep breaths without too much effort (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) You can just focus on slow steady deep breaths without too much effort (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“You can incorporate mindfulness in your daily activities by bringing a wave of awareness and compassion to the things that you are already occupied with, such as during your commute or gym-time or even while eating a meal. Devoting a few moments to fully focus on a task at hand (you have to put all other thoughts away) can work wonders for your mental health,” said Dr Llamba.

“Begin each day with a five-minute mindfulness meditation session. If you find it helpful and want to go further then you can choose to opt for therapy to unravel a lifelong pattern, hire a personal trainer, or make time for reading,” added Dr Llamba.

Self-love

From celebrities like Sameera Reddy talking about grey hair to Shenaz Treasury talking about having a belly, the idea of self-love dominated wellness conversations.

Practising self-love is a subtle way to get in touch with your inner self, your happiness, and your wellbeing, mentioned Dr Llamba. “It is basically the act of looking after yourself, both physically and mentally, so you are able to push through your limiting beliefs and live a life that truly shines,” Dr Llamba said.

What are your thoughts?

