Yearender 2021: From Khushbu Sundar to Smriti Irani, inspiring celeb weight loss transformations

Much like last year, most of 2021 was also spent at home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this year, many people decided to tower over the crisis by making health and fitness a priority. As such, many celebrities also started sharing workout videos to motivate their fans, and over time, owing to hardwork and dedication, reached their goals and transformations started coming to the fore.

So unless you have been living under a rock, you would have seen recent pictures of celebrities including Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Sameera Reddy, and Lizelle Remo D’Souza after their weight loss transformations. And if you are yet to reach your goals, worry not as every person’s journey is different. Until then, here’s some motivation for you!

Sameera Reddy

The actor has been extremely honest about her fitness journey and regularly shares #FitnessFriday updates. The 42-year-old has been keeping up with her workouts by playing sports like badminton, boxing, doing yoga, and also managing her diet with intermittent fasting. She recently revealed that while she lost 11 kg and weighs 81 kilos now, she gained two kilos again. But she is determined to reach her target weight — 75kg.

“I’m up two kilos. Fell off track but I’m determined to tone up! 2021 has been slow and steady. I moved from 92 kg to 81 kgs and a big part of it has been sharing that journey with you every Friday. It keeps me going,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I’ve really had to hold back on sweet!! Super hard but I see the difference!” she mentioned in another video.

Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar’s weight loss transformation is worth a look! (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram) Khushbu Sundar’s weight loss transformation is worth a look! (Source: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram)

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar, who has not revealed details of her fitness journey, works out regularly and is in “diet control”.

“From there to here…20kgs lighter. I’m at my healthiest best,” Khushbu, 51, captioned a ‘from there to here’ picture which showed her incredible weight loss journey.

“Look after yourself. Remember, health is wealth. And those who ask if I am sick, thanks for your concern. I have never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of you out here to lose weight and get fit, I know I have succeeded,” she added.

In a June 2020 Twitter post, she had said, “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown..no help for 70 days…was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater.”

Lizelle Remo D’Souza

Lizelle lost over 40 kilos in two years (Source: Lizelle Remo D’Souza/Instagram) Lizelle lost over 40 kilos in two years (Source: Lizelle Remo D’Souza/Instagram)

Lizelle Remo D’Souza managed to lose more than 40 kilos in a span of two years. Wife of ace choreographer Remo D’Souza, Lizelle has also not shied away from sharing her fitness journey with fans and followers. She swears by clean eating, intermittent fasting, and regular workouts.

“What does it takes for a transformation? Nothing special, but a clear vision towards your goals. I still remember Lizelle coming to the gym and sitting for an hour or so having few sandwiches and going back home. But never the less, one fine day Lizelle takes a call to turn things around and she informed me about her goal and asked me to meet her… I actually couldn’t believe she is sticking to a clean diet plan and regular workout in spite of having a busy day and other family and work commitments. But there after, I never saw a day where she said no to even a single training,” her trainer Praveen Nair shared on Instagram.

Smriti Z Irani

Smriti Irani’s incredible weight loss has been grabbing eyeballs. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram) Smriti Irani’s incredible weight loss has been grabbing eyeballs. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram)

One of the most viral transformations this year has been that of actor and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Smriti, who is now also an author, often shares glimpses of her daily life.

And people were quick to point out her incredible weight loss in her recent pictures. While she has been tight-lipped about the same, she did share a glimpse of her working out at the gym. “Koshish jaari hai”, she wrote.

Smriti Irani was seen working out in the gym. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories) Smriti Irani was seen working out in the gym. (Source: Smriti Irani/Instagram Stories)

Here are some hard-to-miss instances of her transformation.

Whose transformation inspired you?

