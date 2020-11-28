Tara Sharma pens note on why physical activity is needed now more than ever before

Tara Sharma has been busy juggling many roles. (Source: Tara Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

What is it like to look back at the year that just flew by? That is sure a question on everyone’s mind as the countdown to New Year 2021 begins. All through the year, we have looked up to celebrities for a lot of inspiration for fashion, fitness, diet, parenting, and what not. Throwing light on how her year has been with her amid work from home and homeschooling, actor Tara Sharma Saluja who wears many hats, recently shared a note along with an Instagram Reel.

For Tara, who is a mother to two boys, it’s been a roller-coaster.

“What some of our days of homescooling and workfromhome are like… Our kids and us at our desks for the most part but being a #reel the banter and shrieks in between are not fully captured! And I didn’t include meals which of course are part of the day too as are some online playdates and classes and precious Gaaga time, but I did include what I do insist on every day, some exercise, preferably outdoor,” she said.

Opening up about the need to stay active and teaching the same to children, the 43-year-old said how “staying active, preferably outdoor” has been a part of her family’s routine for the past nine months.

“Sometimes, there is resistance but nine months of this routine and I am glad to say we have hardly missed that precious one or two hours of free play. I am tremendously grateful that we have some safe open space and it is something that has helped us loads in lockdown and always. While I know not everyone has open space, I strongly feel some exercise whether out or in, long or short, team or individual is hugely important for children and us, adults in this largely screen-oriented new norm,” she said.

Why should you be physically active?

Amid the pandemic, the importance of adequate diet and exercise or physical activity has been suggested for children and adults alike as they help boost immunity, follow a disciplined routine that helps them sleep better, eat healthily, and not become lazy.

