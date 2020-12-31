Yearender 2020: Cycling tops fitness charts amid pandemic restrictions; celebs lead the way

Covid-19 pandemic may have robbed us of the freedom and the possibility to freely roam around but it taught us a life lesson in becoming more aware of our responsibility towards our health as well as the environment. With the movement restrictions in place, people took it upon themselves to keep fit. To break the monotony of home workouts, and also to enjoy some fresh air, many took to cycling. In fact, in an advisory, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advocated increasing cycling and walking to limit physical contact to slow down the pandemic. The global health body said this will ensure physical distancing while helping meet the minimum requirements for daily physical activity at a time of increased tele-working and limited access to sport and other recreational activities.

In tandem with the Prime Minister’s call for keeping themselves fit amid pandemic to increase immunity as well as the ongoing Fit India movement, many celebrities were spotted cycling in and around their homes with their masks on, maintaining appropriate social distancing while subtly making a case for a clean environment.

Here are some examples that we thought would surely inspire you to begin cycling soon.

Salman Khan

Known to be of the fittest celebs in the industry, 54-year-old Salman Khan likes to take his bike out and catch up on his cycling practice. Dressed in shorts and a full-sleeve t-shirt, the Dabangg actor was papped enjoying a stroll on his cycle. He also put the photo on his Instagram urging people to ‘stay safe’.

In case, you are wondering, why cycling in particular, here’s what you need to know.

These are some of the essential reasons to take up cycling.

Daisy Shah

Amid the lockdown, Daisy Shah found a new interest and an ideal way to do cardio through cycling. In an interview with a news portal, she revealed how she gets to enjoy fresh air too besides working out.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who has been regularly sharing glimpses of his life in the pandemic, took to social media to share a picture and a video that had us take notice. The Master Blaster was recently spotted taking a relaxed stroll on his bicycle in what looked like a backyard.

Using the cricket analogy, he said cycling, like cricket, also needs balance and footwork. Quite interesting. What do you think?

Karishma Tanna

Emphasising that it has become a ‘new normal’ amid the pandemic, actor Karishma Tanna was spotted cycling and enjoying it. The fitness enthusiast, who trains in the gym as well as does incredible yoga, also showed us why cycling is a healthy practice to take up, lockdown or not.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Vicky Donor actor, who has been vocal about physical activity, was all poses for the camera with his cycle as he rode around Delhi. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan

Enjoying the rain and the wind, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were seen cycling in the lush green and picturesque locale of Maharashtra’s Raigad. The duo could be seen challenging each other as they pedaled on the narrow roads.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Taking a shot at the pandemic that slowed down people’s lives, actor Divya Khosla Kumar shared a slow-mo of her cycling. “Slow motion (because that’s how life has been moving).”

Ranbir Kapoor

Fitness enthusiast and actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen cycling on the streets of Mumbai. The actor covered his face with a scarf and was surrounded by many other cyclists. Earlier, he also stepped out with his mother to visit an old family bungalow, on his red cycle.

