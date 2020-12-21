Yearender 2020: There’s a lot to learn from celeb workouts this year; here’s why

Yearender 2020: Here's how our celebrities kept fit this year with home workouts. (Source: Bhagyashree/Katrina Kaif/Dino Morea/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Everyone, including celebrities, had to ‘stay home to stay safe’ during the raging pandemic. But, despite being home, they made sure they spread the message of staying physically active and fit by eating healthy and exercising regularly. Don’t take us wrong, even they did not have access to gyms, so they instead utilised the space available to them at home — balcony, terrace, home garden or backyard and even any adjoining space — to pack a fitness punch. From bodyweight exercises to yoga and even using things at home to workout, celebrities wowed us with their commitment to fitness.

From Bhagyashree to Dino Morea and Katrina Kaif, here are top celebrity workouts that are worth taking a look at.

Watch!

Katrina Kaif

Showing that being homebound doesn’t mean one cannot work out, Katrina Kaif and Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala paired up to demonstrate some easy yet effective exercises that can be performed in a small space. These no-equipment exercise sets help strengthen the core and make for a full-body workout. Some of the exercises included plank, push-ups, sit-ups, squats and side leg lifts, and mountain climbers.

Dino Morea

Dino Morea effectively made use of his backyard space to show us a host of fitness activities including bodyweight exercises and boxing. “Speed, agility, flexibility, always move, strike hard when you see an opening & don’t forget to always keep your guard up. Sports and life lessons go together,” he said in one of his posts. We quite agree.

Nimrat Kaur

A morning workout session is an ideal way to keep your energy levels up through the day, especially during the lockdown which has led many of us to alter our regular routine. Showing us how one can follow a schedule and up their (quarantine) fitness game was none other than The Lunchbox actor Nimrat Kaur who shared a post saying she did 108 surya namaskars on her rooftop. Would you want to attempt something like that? Here’s how you can.

Adah Sharma

Commando actor Adah Sharma has been an ardent practitioner of a martial arts form called Silambam, and all her practice videos have given us major fitness and defense training goals. During the lockdown, she took to her terrace and followed a routine, and also had fun at the same time. Have you watched the videos yet?

Bhagyashree

Kicking the endorphins and serotonin, 51-year-old Bhagyashree has been a revelation this year. From fitness to DIY care at home, she has inspired us in more ways than one. From bodyweight exercises to workout with kettlebells, Bhagyashree has defied age and how.

Feeling inspired, much?

