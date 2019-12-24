Trends 2019: Workouts that kept sport stars fighting fit this year

Sport stars have given us some major fitness goals this year. (Photo: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Sport stars have given us some major fitness goals this year. (Photo: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness has been the buzzword in the field of sports and athletics for long, proving that a fit frame — both physical and mental — is needed to stay in the game. And this year, many sport stars from various sports including cricket, wrestling, gymnastics, athletics, badminton and tennisgave us major fitness goals. If you thought a sportsperson is only about how well they play the game, think again. From Virat Kohli to Sania Mirza, these popular sports icons have only gone on to show that fitness is an essential part of daily life, no matter, you are on the field or not. Some of the sportsstars have also highlighted the importance of a strong will during recovery periods, and sure, we are in awe.

From yoga to High-Intensity Interval Training, these sport celebrities have motivated us with their commitment and discipline. Don’t believe us? Take a look!

HIIT or High-Intensity Interval Training

A good HIIT workout can deliver what you seek from traditional cardio workout — burning fat, elevating your heart rate, pushing you to sweat, and improving lung capacity — in a fraction of the time, making it especially useful for those who can’t spend all day at the gym. If you ever wondered how to do it, seek some inspiration from these celebs.

Bajrang Punia – Wrestling

Rani Rampal- Hockey

Sunil Chhetri – Football

Maria Sharapova- Tennis

Gymming

Gymming is said to improve cardiovascular fitness by strengthening the heart and lungs, and increasing strength through creating lean muscle. Studies show that regular exercise and an increase in one’s strength and cardio fitness levels can help reduce the risk diseases, including heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes (type II), depression and stress-related illnesses.

Virat Kohli- Cricket

Saina Nehwal- Badminton

MS Dhoni- Cricket

Running

Running, as an aerobic exercise helps develop cardiovascular fitness besides building strong bones. Both literally and scientifically, research has shown that exercise can instantly boost mood and help one start their day in full force.

Ravindra Jadeja- Cricket

Pawan Kumar Saroha- Wrestling

Power Training

Power training is important for sports where sudden bursts of activities is required — sprinting, jumping, changing direction, moving solid objects quickly, and so on. You can see how football, basketball, cricket, track and field athletics, golf, and baseball rely on power for some elements of a performance. Specific training programs for these sports have a general preparation phase in which basic strength, muscle, and general fitness are the primary focus.

Yuvraj Singh- Cricket

Hima Das- Sprinting

Circuit Training

Circuit training is a style of workout where you cycle through several exercises (usually five to 10) targeting different muscle groups with minimal rest in between. The result is a workout that taxes your muscular strength and endurance, and your cardio-respiratory system.

Sania Mirza- Tennis

Dipa Karmakar – Gymnastics

Suresh Raina- Cricket

Yoga

From increasing flexibility to improved athletic performance, yoga has become to be a favourite among celebrities as they have incorporated it in their daily routine. From backbends to advanced postures, regular practice can help you manifold.

PV Sindhu- Badminton

Yogeshwar Dutt- Wrestling

Pilates

From improving core muscle strength to aiding in recovery, this year saw the rise of Pilates. As a low-impact flexibility and muscular strength discipline full of endurance movements, Pilates emphasises proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Some sportspersons also took to Pilates this year in a full-fledged way.

Joshna Chinappa – Squash

Hardik Pandya- Cricket

