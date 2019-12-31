Yearender 2019: From Pilates to martial arts, here’s how celebrities kept fit

Fitness, undoubtedly, has remained the buzzword this year as well with everyone — from the prime minister to aam aadmi — hopping on the fitness bandwagon with greater zeal. In 2019, with the launch of Fit India Movement (in August), and the annual International Day of Yoga (observed on June 21), conversations around fitness gained momentum. Leading the way are our celebrities who regularly share updates regarding their workout sessions on their social media channels. From yoga and Pilates to aerobics and martial arts, the sky has been the limit.
Be it Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Kunal Khemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone or Jacqueline Fernandez, celebs have given their fans a peek into their workout regimen on numerous occasions.
Take a look:
Yoga
Yoga is so much more than simple stretches. It is about creating balance, strength, flexibility and relaxation in the body through a series of postures, movements and breathing patterns. Besides improving flexibility, yoga also works on one’s core muscles, and allows you to perform cardio-centric exercises in a way that is not as obviously taxing as other forms of cardio training.
Yoga is also well-known for its stress-reducing aspect. Cardio benefits and relaxation from a regular yoga practice, in unison with a sensible diet, can effectively aid in weight loss.
Take a look!
Malaika Arora
Mallika Sherawat
Mandana Karimi
Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within #mirror #within #awareness #yoga #selfawareness 📸 by @filmmith
Rakul Preet Singh
I bend so I don’t break 😜 Morning ritual with @anshukayoga ❤️ #meditate #positivevibes #happymornings
Shilpa Shetty
I’ve suffered from muscle spasms and back stiffness very often in the past. When I started Yoga, I was skeptical about performing a lot of the complex asanas. Being able to flex and stretch the way I can today has been a very steady and gradual process made possible by two things: Yoga and my will-power. Today, I can easily move my back while practicing asanas like the #CatCamel pose. It’s a very easy asana, but it helps improve the spine’s flexibility, strengthens the wrist and the shoulder, helps relax and calm the mind. Enough motivation to start the week on an energetic note. How do you start your week? #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yog #CatCamelpose #health #fitfam #strengthen #fitness
Pilates
Another great way to improve muscular and postural strength is Pilates, which is a series of about 500 exercises inspired by callisthenics, yoga and ballet. Partly inspired by yoga, Pilates is based on putting yourself into unstable postures and challenging your body by moving your limbs, while yoga mostly consists of a series of static postures.
Pilates lengthens and stretches all the major muscle groups in the body in a balanced way. It improves flexibility, strength, balance and body awareness. Pilates can be an aerobic and non-aerobic form of exercise. It requires concentration and focus, because you move your body through precise ranges of motion. In Pilates, your muscles are never worked to exhaustion, so there is no sweating or straining, just intense concentration. The workout consists of a variety of exercise sequences that are performed in low repetitions, usually five to 10 times, over a session of 45 to 90 minutes. Mat work and specialised equipment for resistance are used.
This exercise is suitable for all — from elite athletes to people with limited mobility, pregnant women and even those with low fitness levels.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Kriti Sanon
Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor
Preity Zinta
Boxing
Boxing is believed to be a great workout for those wanting to strengthen their flexibility and develop core muscles. While boxing is a martial art and a combat sport, it is also known to be a great workout because of its intensive nature. Not just that, people are drawn to boxing as a workout because it’s fun and enjoyable, and promises drastic improvement to overall health and wellness. For those looking to lose weight and get fit, boxing could help as it combines pad and bag work, skipping and ground work, which are all aerobic exercises.
Boxing strengthens cardiovascular muscles and improves endurance. The rigorous pad work exercises followed by the constant fast-paced repetition of throwing punches is great in developing enhanced aerobic and anaerobic respiration. As a full body workout, it involves head movement and footwork, defensive techniques such as bobbing and weaving, as well as workouts to develop power and speed. It engages the entire upper body core muscles and lower body.
Sara Ali Khan
Farhan Akhtar
Kunal Khemmu
Training session 2. Monday got me motivated to another level today. Looking forward to loads of soreness🙈
Esha Gupta
Sanya Malhotra
Aerobics and gymnastic rings
Have you ever noticed how gymnasts have a lean physique? As compared to hours of bodybuilding exercises in the gym for bulky muscle, gymnastic rings propel shorter workouts that help develop lean physique. Training with gymnastic rings is much more intense than a similar move on a static bar. Standing motionless with the help of rings is known to build the upper body and develop core strength. Besides, it helps break monotony and adds variety to one’s routine.
Sushmita Sen
Shamita Shetty
However, always consult your doctor before embarking on any new fitness programme, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition or have not exercised in a long time.
Running
It’s not just an activity or exercise, it’s a way of life. When done in a proper way, benefits of running include strengthened immune system, controlled blood pressure, physically strong legs, increased bone density and strength, and increased confidence.
Take a look at these celebrities.
Anil Kapoor
Milind Soman
Quick run in the hills before a crazy day in office 😊 people ask me how I stay motivated and of course one of the ways is to have good company !! Thank you for today @ankita_earthy 🤗 . . . What motivates you ???? 😋 . . . #workoutwednesday #workoutmotivation #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #nevergiveup #keepmoving
Saiyami Kher
Aerial fitness activities
It is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates and dance with the use of a hammock. Simply put, it allows one to perform various yoga poses that may be difficult to do on ground. The workout is fun, acrobatic and definitely worth a try for fitness enthusiasts because of its varied benefits. Like any other workout, aerial fitness activities help clear the mind and relieve stress, in turn helping combat fatigue and keeping one mentally and physically active throughout the day. Aerial fitness also enhances flexibility as the body is able to move more freely with less effort by counteracting gravity. Being suspended in the air helps release tension on the bones and muscles, increasing flexibility. Suspended yoga is known to strengthen core muscles, which increases spinal and shoulder flexibility.
Aerial fitness is apt for improving blood circulation which helps delay ageing and its symptoms. The detoxifying ability of aerial fitness can help lower the risk of cardiovascular issues.
Alia Bhatt
Huma Qureshi
Rakul Preet Singh
Martial arts
Martial arts has tremendous health benefits and can get you in shape very quickly. It is one of the most effective workouts. From physical improvements to enhancement of both your mental and spiritual well-being, martial arts pave the way for people to reach their peak potential. Notably, in a US study, children aged between eight and 11 years were tasked with traditional martial arts training that focused on respecting other people and defending themselves as part of an anti-bullying programme. The children were also taught how to maintain a level of self-control in heated situations.
The researchers found that the martial arts training reduced the level of aggressive behaviour in boys and found that they were more likely to step in and help someone who was being bullied than before they took part in the training.
Adah Sharma
Akshay Kumar
This is why he’s my Bae! Fitness=agility+skill+discipline+spirit-puffy gym muscles :) #When2BlackBeltsSpar
Isha Koppikar
Pregnancy fitness activities
From Pilates to Yoga, pregnant women and new mothers were seen sharing about activities that helped them keep fit. It is well-known that depending on one’s body conditions, exercise during pregnancy can help reduce backaches, constipation, bloating, and swelling; increases energy levels, improve mood, posture and promote muscle tone, strength, and endurance besides help in sleeping better.
Kalki Koechlin
Poorna Patel
@poornapatel shares how #Pilates keeps her fit at 25 weeks pregnant with twins💕💕 Here’s a sneak peak into her today’s workout. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ The song is Bellyache by @jhallih #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminKarachiwalasBodyImage #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #PilatesChangesLives #PilatesforPregnancy #PilatesforAthletes #PilatesBeast #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala #fitnessgoals
Chhavi Hussein
There are so many battles one fights. Double them up for a mother. Triple them up for a mother twice over. Because a mother fights so many battles for her kids too. There are some battles that you get help with. Like you take your husband’s help when sleep training your baby. You take your doctor’s help when you’re struggling with an illness. You go to your best friend when you need a shoulder to cry on. You call your mom when you need advise on weaning your baby. But there are a few battles you fight alone. Fitness is one such battle. In fact it helps to go hit the gym alone. It’s good to not compare yourself with anyone. It’s great to not look at what others are doing and find your own comfort zone. It’s awesome to go at a time that is convenient to you, when all other responsibilities are on pause mode (read baby fed and asleep). That is when you start fighting this battle. Alone. Competing with yourself. Taking each rep as it comes, and then doing one extra. This is me 6 months postpartum. While I have achieved a flat stomach with a lot of hardwork and perseverance… The surgery, the foot fracture and the double slipdiscs are some battles I continue to fight everyday. * Postpartum fitness videos starting from next week on my channel. Please subscribe on the link in bio. #postpartumfitness * PC: @fitmom_calisthenics_ ______________________
Gymming
Gymming workouts haven’t gone out of fashion. From lifting weights to strength training, a dedicated gym workout has benefits you can’t say no to. From improving the mood to meeting your fitness goals and take up new challenges, a good gym session led by a trainer is a great way to work-life balance.
Suraj Pancholi
No Straps 🤛🏼 All the way up! 🙌🏽 #deadlift @rajivsingh.sr @health_xp
Ameesha Patel
Katrina Kaif
Gauahar Khan
Tiger Shroff
What do you think of these trends?
