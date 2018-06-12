WATCH: Yasmin Karachiwala’s latest fitness lesson on Instagram is on how to be mentally and physically fit

Yasmin Karachiwala doing body-balance and pilates routine. (Source: Instagram) Yasmin Karachiwala doing body-balance and pilates routine. (Source: Instagram)

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala whose clientele list boasts of Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, often takes to Instagram with short video lessons on fitness. On that note, the Pilates expert recently shared a video on how one can workout to effectively build core strength and muscular control of back and limbs.

In the video, Karachiwala is seen doing a rigorous combination of workout regimes like the single-leg squats, dive bombers, reverse planks, side planks with single-leg lifts and squat thrusts. This full-body workout includes using single core muscle, from calf muscle to serratus to deltoids (shoulder muscles), and is a perfect task to add on your weekend Fitness ‘To Do’ list.

In case you are up for some Calisthenics and functional training but want to know more about its benefits before trying out, then here’s help.

Knee-ups and single-leg squats

Doing a single-leg squat or any squat of that kind is an effective workout to tone the legs, glutes and lower back. It is a productive core muscle workout routine because it demands a lot in terms of controlled breathing, body posture and support. Incorporation of this kind of routine will keep your quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes powerful.



Reverse planks with single-leg lifts

Reverse plank exercise is simple and popular due to the low risk of injury. Hence, it is recommended for almost every age group. This workout helps strengthen core area muscles, improve body mobility, and lessens fat accumulation at those love handles. Injuries can be avoided by tweaking your hand position properly.



Dive bomber

The dive bomber push-ups is a great routine because of its ability to completely engage the deltoids (shoulder muscles), mid-back muscles and triceps muscles. Results or strength gain is equitable and it is better to target shoulder muscles through push-ups which is unlikely with regular push-ups.

Side planks with single-leg lifts

This routine will help you tighten and tone the mid-section by engaging the deep abdominal muscles. It will also improve mobility by targeting motor skills and will reduce back pain by incorporating deep abdominal fibres into the workup. Since planks are known to upsurge blood flow and additionally, will uplift your spirit and will provide a much-needed mood boost.

Squat thrusts

The main muscles that squat thrusts work upon are the legs muscles, which include the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, quadriceps, calf and Achilles tendon muscles. This routine helps build muscular endurance, explosive functional power and accelerates metabolic rate to burn more calories.



