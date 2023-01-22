Yasmin Karachiwala shares workout tips while vacationing

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness instructor, has been quite active in sharing her workout session with her followers. Yet again the instructor took to Instagram to share an exercise video while vacationing.

She treated her followers with a video of herself doing easy low impact exercises against a backdrop of the sea. “Besides caffeine, I get my energy boost from vitamin sea (sic).”

She suggested a few exercises that one do “while enjoying your beach or pool moments”. She also suggested that one can go for 15 repeats each and do three to five sets every 15 minutes.

These workouts might not be fit for every body and hence one should seek professional advice before trying any such exercises.

Incline Pushup: An incline pushup is an elevated form of a traditional form of pushup . One can do with a box or any such equipment. The upper body is elevated while the lower body is in a plank position. This gives you a good chest workout.

Seated Triceps Dip: One can do this by sitting on the edge of a stable chair, weight bench or by the pool side. It is a great exercise to build arms and shoulder strength.

Alternate Taps: On can do this by the pool side. It is beneficial for your lower body and improves your balance . One can go for the basic toe tap or can do some modified version of it.

Slide Bend: This exercise is good for your obliques (muscles that wrap around waist and torso). It can be done with or without dumbells.

Squat and kick: Squats are a strength training exercise which can help in strengthening your core muscles and boosts athletic ability. Accompanied with front or side kicks, the exercise can be good fit for the ones who are looking for strength training.

Recently Shilpa Shetty had also shared her photos wherein she was seen doing yoga asanas while vacationing in London. This time, the Nikamma actor was seen doing ‘Gatyatamak Eka Pada Uttanasana Pawanmuktasana’ followed by ‘Naukasana’. “Even if you’re in #VacayMode, don’t take a detour from your fitness road. That’s my motivation to start my day (even if I’m on a holiday with a 3-times-a-week fitness routine),” she captioned the video.

