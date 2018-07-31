Yasmin Karachiwala’s latest fitness tutorial will blow your mind

Yasmin Karachiwala shows you how to enhance core strength. (Source: Instagram/yasminkarachiwala) Yasmin Karachiwala shows you how to enhance core strength. (Source: Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is the pilates expert Bollywood A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone fall back on. She takes to Instagram frequently to share videos of her workouts and encourages others to do the same. Recently, Karachiwala uploaded a video of herself doing pilates to enhance core strength.

“Do something out of your comfort zone today and tag me!!” she wrote. Needless to say, she exhibited superb agility and precision.

Prior to this, the trainer had shared new and modified versions of exercises like squats, tricep dips, push-up, mountain climbing, that she performed outdoors, involving all the muscles in her body.

In another video uploaded by Karachiwala, she could be seen doing a strenuous combination of workout regimes like single-leg squats, dive bombers, side planks, reverse planks along with single-leg lifts and squat thrusts.

“This is a full body workout and targets on legs, back, chest, arms, abdominals and a little bit of plometrics,” she had written while sharing the video. “My goal each day is to reach out and be able to motivate you lead a fitter life, you could help me by tagging a friend you would like to motivate by sharing this workout with,” she added.

Feeling motivated yet?

