WATCH: Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s workout tips for travellers

Yasmin Karachiwala, who is the reason behind the fit bodies of Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, keeps her followers updated with her Instagram videos of her workout sessions. From advanced level tyre exercise to regular squats and push-ups, the celebrity trainer has been a great motivator.

Recently, Karachiwala posted a video, where she is seen giving workout tips to people who are travelling. She captioned it as “#HotelRoomWorkout: 5 quick and easy full-body exercises that you can do on vacation in your hotel room”. In the video, she is seen doing five different exercises — split squat, push-up, triceps dip, crisscrosses and alternate lunges.

Watch the video here:

Know the advantages of each exercise:

Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a great exercise for people who have lower body pain. It helps in the growth of muscles in your quads, hamstrings and glutes. Since it is a single-leg exercise, it helps build strength and flexibility in the legs.

Push-up

The most basic workout regime, it helps build strength in your arms, abdominal area and lower body. It also helps in building stronger core muscles that help in eliminating back problems.

Triceps Dip

One of the best exercises for building upper-body strength, this one helps develop powerful and defined triceps. It also helps build shoulder and scapular muscles and reduce joint injury risks.

Crisscross

It increases core strength and stability and improve flexibility which in turn helps sculpt your waist. Since this exercise involves constant whole body movement, it helps burn body fat and thus reduce weight.

Alternate Lunges

Alternate lunges are good for strengthing your lower body as it helps increase muscle tissue and develops core strength. It is effective in strengthing buttocks, legs and improves hip flexibility, thus decreasing lower back pain.

