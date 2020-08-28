Yami Gautam attempts this easy yoga pose; check out the benefits

Have you given this yoga pose a shot? (Photo: Yami Gautam/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

‘Yoga is not a work-out, it is work-in…’, Yami Gautam captioned one of her recent Instagram posts in which she is seen performing an asana. With the lockdown and other restrictions in place due to the pandemic, everyone has been doing their bit to keep themselves fit at home — whether it is a yoga session or a walk.

If you too have been thinking of taking up yoga as a means to healthy living, check out this simple yoga pose attempted by the Vicky Donor actor. It is very easy and has multiple benefits, check it out below.

How to do Vrikshasana or tree pose

With your back firm and straight, stand in the mountain pose or Tadasana. Keep your pelvis perpendicular to the floor and relax your shoulders with your arms by your side. Now ground either of your legs and lift the other one, folding it at the knee and touching the other leg’s inner thigh. Keep your hands in front of your chest in a namaste position. Maintain your balance and stretch your arms upward while looking at the front. Repeat with the other leg.

Benefits of Vrikshasana

The pose is known to offer equilibrium in one’s emotional and physical state.

It also tones the legs muscles while improving balance and strengthening the tendons of your feet. It also strengthens the hips and pelvis bones.

It improves your concentration and relieves the pain of sciatica.

Vrikshasana is also known to keep depression and anxiety at bay while keeping your mind sharper.

Lastly, if you are someone who has a slouchy back, Vrikshasana helps in correcting the posture.

