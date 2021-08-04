Yami Gautam feels ‘at peace’ with yoga; see pic

Celebrities have embraced yoga as an essential part of their lifestyle. They have time and again emphasised how yoga has helped them feel better physically and mentally, too.

As such, here’s Yami Gautam giving us some much-needed workout inspiration with her fitness routine that includes yoga.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor can be seen doing Padmasana or Lotus pose. She captioned her Instagram pictures as “At peace”.

While the pose is known to have many physical benefits like opening up the hips, stretching the ankles and knees, improving posture, and helping keep the spine straight, it also has many benefits for one’s mental health.

Here’s how the pose helps mentally too.

Sitting in the posture is known to help calm down the mind while increasing awareness and attentiveness, says yoga trainer Priyamvada Mangal.

Called the ultimate meditative pose, the cross-legged sitting asana, if practiced regularly, helps relieve stress. The breath in the posture helps flush out negative emotions and fill up the mind with positive energy. This helps one to stop overthinking as well.

The yoga trainer also suggested that good spinal health is a sign of good mental health. “Regular practice of this asana helps make the spine stable which is good for mental health as it helps in grounding your thoughts,” she said.

How to do it?

*Place the left foot on the top of the right thigh.

*Draw inner thighs toward the pelvic floor.

*Sit straight by lengthening your spine and rest your hands on your knees. Let the palms face up.

*Take five even breaths.

What to keep in mind before attempting this pose

*Avoid if you have knee injuries or ankle pains as the pose stretches and twists the knees and ankles.

*No matter how easy it may seem, if you are a beginner, it is a good idea to practice under guidance.

*If you have breathing issues, it is best to consult your doctor in advance.

*The pose is best done on an empty stomach, and clean bowels.

*Find a quiet place to concentrate more.

*Make space for this asana in your daily routine for effective results in terms of grounding, calmness and more such benefits.

