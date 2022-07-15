Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, and Shruti Haasan ace the Y-challenge; can you?

Unless you live under a rock, you would have most definitely spotted many celebrities doing the ‘Y-challenge’ — the latest fitness challenge on the block that is all about strength and endurance.

As it happens with most viral challenges, many celebrities also shared videos of themselves trying it out. And now, after actors Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan is the latest celebrity to try the viral fitness trend.

“Kind of,” she captioned the Instagram video.

For the unversed, the challenge requires one to stand straight either against a wall or a solid surface. Then, while keeping one leg on the wall/surface, one needs to revolve 180 degrees such that their face turns downward. The practitioner must then place their palms on the floor and find balance in a half-handstand, and stretch the legs above the head so that the body is in the shape of the alphabet ‘Y’.

“The Y-challenge is basically a combination of a handstand and split. Splits require good mobility at the hip joint. Handstand not only requires excellent stability and mobility at shoulder joint but a strong core to handle the weight of legs,” Varun Rattan ACE-certified personal trainer, co-founder, The Body Science Academy (ACE-certified), told indianexpress.com.

Not long ago, Malaika, a self-confessed fitness buff, had shared not one but two successful attempts.

One time, she did it with fellow fitness enthusiast Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a video of which was shared by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi.

Sunny, too, had aced the interesting challenge.

Actor Karishma Tanna, who loves to add variety to her workouts, also aced the challenge like a pro. Take a look.

Experts suggest that the challenge puts core strength and stability to test alongside one’s flexibility. Wrestler and fitness trainer Shruti Chaudhary said that the fitness challenge is dependent “on one’s shoulder strength, core, as well as lower back agility”. “Beginners must avoid. Advanced practitioners can do under guidance,” said Shruti.

