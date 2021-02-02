scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Wrist pain after non-stop typing? Try these easy stretches

Try these easy stretching exercises to counter wrist pain and fatigue

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 3:00:24 pm
Stretch to keep wrist pain away.

Do you often experience discomfort in your wrists after typing on your laptops for hours at a stretch, or after lifting weights? If the answer to that question is yes, you are at the right place. Below are some simple hand stretches that can help relax tightened joints — above and below the wrists — and also build muscular strength to carry out repetitive actions like typing and other chores.

So check out some tips to reduce wrist discomfort or wrist fatigue from Instagram page inflexibleyogis that we thought would help.

However, note that prolonged pain in the wrists may require immediate medical attention. Therefore, it’s best to consult a medical practitioner at the earliest.

Squeeze and open

The simple practice of making a fist and then opening it helps relax tired muscles. Stress balls can also be used for practice. Do it 100 times in a day.

Pinch and open

Pull all the fingers together and then open them up. This helps increase the range of motion in the limbs. Do it 100 times through the day.

Finger taps

The simple practice of counting your fingers 20 times a day can help you increase mobility in the fingers.

Palms down, tilt down

Take a ball or round fruit in your hands and hold them wkith your palms down. Then tilt them further down. Do this 50 times.

Palms up, tilt-up

Practice the same with your palms up and tilt them further up 50 times. This helps improve hand signals while strengthening the wrists.

